Send birthday cards to WWII veterans who are turning more than 100 years old

Three WWII Veterans from Maine are all celebrating birthdays over 100 years old this March, and their friend and fellow veteran Joy Lewis Asuncion took to Facebook to request birthday cards to help these gentlemen mark this momentous milestone in their lives.

U.S. Army Veteran Armand Martin is celebrating his 105th birthday, U.S. Coast Guard Veteran Edgar Post is celebrating his 103rd birthday and U.S. Army Air Corps Veteran Charles Whitney is celebrating his 101st birthday.

“Who wants to help honor three of our Greatest Generation World War II Veterans on their March milestone birthdays?” Asuncion wrote in the post alongside photos of each of the vets.

We do! Read on to see where to send these centenarian veterans a birthday card to wish them well.

Here are the names and addresses where you can send birthday cards to these veterans:

Armand Martin

U.S. Army Veteran

Country Village Estates

260 Dugal Drive

Madawaska, Maine 04756

Edgar Post

U.S. Coast Guard Veteran

P.O. Box 50

Spruce Head, Maine 04859

Charles Whitney

U.S. Army Air Corps Veteran

Scarborough Veterans Home

290 US-1

Scarborough, Maine 04074

Asuncion’s post has been shared more than 400 times. She notes that the veterans would love to hear from anyone who would like to send a card, particularly kids. How sweet!

In the comments of the post, people chimed in to say they planned to send cards to brighten the vets’ birthdays. Some of the comments include:

“WOW! Who could say no to such milestones. Count me in!” wrote Kevin J. Michaud.

“Thank you for sharing this,” wrote Theresa Charette Sirois. “I will be more than happy to send these veterans a birthday card.”

“My kids are working on cards now,” wrote Katie Bellows. “Such a great thing to do for these men to not only wish them a happy birthday but also to thank them for their service. Thank you for sharing their addresses!”

What a great idea for an awesome act of kindness! Happy birthday to these veterans!

Send birthday cards to WWII veterans who are turning more than 100 years old originally appeared on Simplemost.com