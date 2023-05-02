Serena Williams announces she’s pregnant with second child

And baby makes four! Serena Williams and her husband, Alexis Ohanian, just announced that the tennis champ is expecting her second baby.

At the 2023 Met Gala on May 1, Williams stopped for a chat with reporters on the red carpet. Speaking to Lala Anthony for a live stream interview with Vogue, the Olympic gold medalist revealed that she and hubby Alexis had a third wheel on their red-carpet date night.

Standing beside Brooklyn Beckham and his wife, Nicola, Lala urged Williams to take the moment to reveal the “special guest” that tagged along to the Met Gala with them.

“I’m feeling good now. I can breathe,” Williams said to Anthony about her big news. “I can stop hiding.”

Williams also posted about her pregnancy on her social media. She posted images of herself from the Met gala, including ones where she was gently holding her stomach. She added the caption, “Was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the 3 of us to the Met Gala.”

Williams gave birth to daughter Olympia in 2017. And it seems she’s definitely ready to be a big sister!

Following the Met Gala, Williams’s husband also shared images of their red carpet looks, along with the caption, “Mama (@serenawilliams) & Papa love this parenting-thing, so we’re back at it and @olympiaohanian is gonna be the best Big Sister—she’s been asking & praying for this for a minute.”

For the event, Williams wore a fitted black Gucci gown with balloon sleeves and a white mermaid-ruffled hem. She wore several strands of Tiffany & Co. pearls and wore a pearl headpiece from Lelet NY. Her nail artist gave her a black French manicure for a “modern tuxedo look” inspired by her Gucci gown. And Hubby completed her look nicely in a Gucci tuxedo himself.

Following her life-threatening birth with her daughter, Williams has become a staunch advocate for Black women’s maternal health. Black women are three times more likely to die in childbirth than white women, which is why the tennis star is investing in Mahmee, an organization that works to support women and reduce maternal death and injury.

“Many of these deaths are considered by experts to be preventable,” Williams wrote in a personal essay for Elle about her near-fatal experience in the labor and delivery room. “Being heard and appropriately treated was the difference between life or death for me; I know those statistics would be different if the medical establishment listened to every Black woman’s experience.”

Congrats to Williams and Ohanian on Baby No. 2!

