Several events scheduled at First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park

First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park has numerous activities lined up for the next several months.

"There's so much folks can learn, so many different ways you can experience the park itself, so we try to offer a wide variety of activities and options for folks to come put and enjoy,” said park manager Clark Carlson-Thompson.

The park is located at 342 Ulm-Vaughn Road, several miles west/southwest of Great Falls. For more information about any of the events, call 406-866-2217, or click here to visit the park website.



Beginning on May 30th, the "Jump Talks" program will be held at 1 pm every Sunday through September 5th. The program will be held at the Upper Visitor Area and lasts about 30 minutes. Visitors will learn how the First Peoples drove bison herds over the cliff, and also take in views of the surrounding mountains and buttes. The talks are free with entry to the park. Talks may be canceled in the event of poor weather.



On June 13th, there will be a sunrise yoga class led by Candace Weeda Strobbe of Cascading Wellness beginning at 8 a.m. A news release says the all-level class will provide "an opportunity to re-center amidst the rush of summer activities while enjoying views of the distant mountains, open prairie, and big sky."

The class will meet at the visitor center and drive to the top of the buffalo jump and is structured for all skill levels. In the event of bad weather, the class will be moved inside with limited space. Cost is $5 per person ($6 if non-resident vehicle) and participation is limited to 25 people. Advance registration is required by either calling 406-866-2217, or emailing kylee.meyer@mt.gov.



The park will conduct 10 hands-on Junior Ranger programs this summer exploring a variety of topics. The free programs will be from 10 a.m until noon on each Thursday from June 17 to August 19. Programs are open to all ages but designed especially for children 6 - 12 years old. Participation is limited to 25 students per class and each child must have a guardian accompanying them for the entire program.

Participants who attend two Junior Ranger programs are eligible to take the Junior Ranger pledge and receive their badge. Those that attend five programs will be entered in a random drawing for a Montana State Parks Osprey backpack plus a free kite kit. Attendance at seven or more programs will secure an invitation to the Junior Ranger Campout at the end of August. Participation in all ten programs will earn double entries toward the Montana State Parks backpack prize.

All programs will be conducted outside to allow for social distancing. Registration is required. Programs are weather dependent and may be canceled in case of inclement weather. For more information or to register, call 406-866-2217 or email kylee.meyer@mt.gov.

Tentative Schedule

