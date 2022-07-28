Watch Now
Sheriff: Passerby rescues 2 people from burning home in Mineral County

Posted at 11:36 AM, Jul 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-28 13:36:16-04

SUPERIOR – Some quick thinking helped to save two people from inside a burning home in Mineral County earlier this week.

Mineral County Sheriff Mike Toth says AJ Allard noticed smoke coming from a home on Thompson Creek Road at approximately 10:20 p.m. on Monday.

Sheriff Toth says Allard realized that the structure was a residence, went inside, and was able to get both occupants out of the home.

The two people were then treated by responding fire and EMS units.

Allard was also treated for minor smoke inhalation.

“His actions on July 25 saved the life of both occupants,” Sheriff Toth noted in a news release. “Without the Bravery/Heroism of AJ Allard, the outcome would have been very different that day.”

