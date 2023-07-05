Shooter opens fire on July Fourth celebration in DC, 9 shot

Nine people were shot late Tuesday during a neighborhood July Fourth celebration in Washington, D.C., the Metropolitan Police Department said.

The incident occurred in a residential community about 5 miles from the center of Washington. All of the victims had non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Fire and EMS transported some of the victims to area hospitals while others sought their own treatment, police said.

Two of the nine people shot were children, ages 9 and 17.

Police said they were looking for the driver of a dark-colored SUV.

"As it drove through the street, it stopped and it fired shots in the direction of some of our residents that were outside just celebrating the Fourth of July," said Assistant Chief Leslie Parsons. "It appears that the shooting was targeted towards those residents and victims that were struck."

Police said they need the public's help in finding the suspect.

The incident in Washington was one of 15 mass shootings in the U.S. that have occurred since the start of July, according to the Gun Violence Archive. Mass shootings include those with at least four victims.

Among the mass shootings was one involving 30 people on Saturday at a Baltimore block party. Authorities said two people died and 28 people were wounded at the weekend celebration.

