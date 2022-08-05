Spirulina Fans Swear By Its Energizing Health Benefits—Here’s What You Need To Know

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Have you ever wondered why some smoothies are green? Chances are they include an ingredient called spirulina, which is a blue-green algae believed to be one of the oldest life forms on Earth.

It was once used by the Aztecs as an endurance booster, according to WebMd. Considered to be a superfood, spirulina’s apparent benefits come from it being jam-packed with nutrients, including antioxidants that could benefit your health and protein levels equivalent to eggs.

It also has surprisingly more iron than spinach and more beta-carotene than carrots. This little green machine is a rich source of non-animal protein and loaded with B-vitamins, like thiamine (B1), riboflavin (B2), niacin (B3), as well as copper, iron and magnesium. It’s been linked to health benefits such as allergy relief, immune system support and eye, oral and heart health, although experts all seem to agree more research is needed.

Since spirulina is available in a variety of forms, including capsules and powders, you can consume it in a variety of ways. Sprinkle it on oatmeal, blend it into smoothies or bake it into bars. Chances are, though, that you won’t want to eat it raw, straight out of the package. Its bitter taste is easier to consume when mixed into yogurt, juices and smoothies. When used in these instances, it’s hard to detect any taste at all.

Luckily, you don’t need much to experience the benefits of spirulina. A little goes a long way, a standard dose is only 1-3 grams.

Who Shouldn’t Take Spirulina, And Why

This superfood can be contaminated with toxic substances called microcystins; it can absorb heavy metals from the water where it’s grown. So be sure to pick up a canister from a trusted brand at your local health food store or online.

While spirulina appears safe, even at high doses, it’s not for everyone. People with the rare condition of phenylketonuria (PKU), who cannot metabolize the amino acid phenylalanine, should avoid spirulina. Those with autoimmune disorders, such as lupus, multiple sclerosis and rheumatoid arthritis, should also steer clear; there’s concern it could stimulate the immune system, making conditions worse.

If you’re pregnant or breastfeeding, it’s important to check with your doctor. The same goes for those with shellfish allergies, where more research is needed. Although rare, it is possible to be allergic to spirulina. Just as you would before starting any new supplement, it’s good to check with your doctor to get the “all clear” before you begin.

Do the benefits of spirulina make you eager to try it? Do you see yourself trying this superfood that was once used by the Aztecs?

