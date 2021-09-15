2021 6-Man football standings

MTN Sports

Posted at 10:53 AM, Sep 15, 2021

(Last updated Sept. 15) 6-Man East Conf. Overall Froid- Medicine Lake 0-0 3-0 Bainville 0-0 2-1 Savage 0-0 1-1 Richey-Lambert 0-0 1-1 Jordan 0-0 1-2 Wibaux 0-0 0-2 6-Man South Conf. Overall Broadview-Lavina 2-0 3-0 Sheilds Valley 1-0 2-0 Bridger 0-0 3-0 Reed Point-Rapelje 0-1 1-1 Custer-Hysham-Melstone 0-2 1-2 Fromberg 0-0 Canc Northern Cheyenne 0-0 Canc 6-Man Central Conf. Overall Geraldine-Highwood 1-0 3-0 Roy-Winifred 1-0 2-1 D-G-S-GR-W 0-0 3-0 Harlowton-Ryegate 0-0 0-3 Centerville 0-1 1-2 Tri-Cities 0-1 1-2 6-Man North Conf. Overall Power-Dutton-Brady 1-0 2-1 Box Elder 1-0 1-1 Valier 1-0 1-2 Big Sandy 0-0 1-2 Sunburst 0-1 1-2 Heart Butte 0-1 0-2 North Star 0-1 0-3 6-Man West Conf. Overall Hot Springs 0-0 3-0 White Sulphur Springs 0-0 2-0 Noxon 0-0 1-2 Valley Christian 0-0 1-2 Gardiner 0-0 0-2 West Yellowstone 0-0 0-3

