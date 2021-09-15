Watch
2021 6-Man football standings

(Last updated Sept. 15)

6-Man East

Conf.Overall
Froid- Medicine Lake0-03-0
Bainville0-02-1
Savage0-01-1
Richey-Lambert0-01-1
Jordan0-01-2
Wibaux0-00-2

6-Man South

Conf.Overall
Broadview-Lavina2-03-0
Sheilds Valley1-02-0
Bridger0-03-0
Reed Point-Rapelje0-11-1
Custer-Hysham-Melstone0-21-2
Fromberg0-0Canc
Northern Cheyenne0-0Canc

6-Man Central

Conf.Overall
Geraldine-Highwood1-03-0
Roy-Winifred1-02-1
D-G-S-GR-W0-03-0
Harlowton-Ryegate0-00-3
Centerville0-11-2
Tri-Cities0-11-2

6-Man North

Conf.Overall
Power-Dutton-Brady1-02-1
Box Elder1-01-1
Valier1-01-2
Big Sandy0-01-2
Sunburst0-11-2
Heart Butte0-10-2
North Star0-10-3

6-Man West

Conf.Overall
Hot Springs0-03-0
White Sulphur Springs0-02-0
Noxon0-01-2
Valley Christian0-01-2
Gardiner0-00-2
West Yellowstone0-00-3
