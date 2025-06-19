78th Montana East-West Shrine Game will be broadcast live across MTN platforms

GREAT FALLS — The 78th Montana East-West Shrine Game will be broadcast and streamed live across Montana Television Network platforms on Saturday.

The game is scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m. from Memorial Stadium in Great Falls. The telecast begins at 6 with a fundraiser telethon to benefit Shriners Children's Hospital of Spokane, Wash.

Coverage will air on television on KTVQ in Billings, KBZK in Bozeman, KXLF in Butte, KRTV in Great Falls, KXLH in Helena and KPAX in Missoula.

MTN’s Tom Wylie will handle play-by-play duties while Greg Upham will serve as color analyst. Will Charlton and Derek Joseph are the sideline reporters.

The East team will be coached this year by Malta's Nick Oxarart, who guided the Mustangs to the Class B state championship in 2024. The West team will be led by Helena Capital coach Kyle Mihelish, who led the Bruins to the Class AA state title last fall. Capital also won the championship in 2022.

The West won last year's game in Billings by a 48-20 score. It was the West's fourth consecutive win. The East leads the all-time series 41-36.