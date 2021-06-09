Baseball Hall of Fame moves induction ceremony to Sept 8

COOPERSTOWN, N — This year's Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony is moving from July 25 to Sept. 8 to allow a limited crowd to attend as COVID-19 restrictions ease.

The Hall announced that the ceremony will take place at 1:30 p.m. ET as an outdoor event.

“On behalf of our Board of Directors and our Staff, we are thrilled to be able to welcome our Hall of Famers – the living legends – and fans back to Cooperstown to celebrate the Induction of the Class of 2020,” Jane Forbes Clark, Chairman of the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, said in a news release. “Returning the Induction Ceremony to an outdoor event will provide the baseball community with the opportunity to visit Cooperstown and celebrate the Induction of four of the game’s Greats.”

This year's class includes Derek Jeter, Larry Walker, Ted Simmons, and the late Marvin Miller.

The Hall said that although seating on the Hall's lawn for the ceremony is free, tickets will be required.

Tickets will be made available here beginning on July 11, at 11 a.m. ET.

The Hall added that there will be designated seating areas for vaccinated and unvaccinated ticket holders.

The Hall's annual awards presentation is still happening on July 24 as an indoor, television-only event.