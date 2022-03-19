A look at Travis DeCuire's contract extension with the Montana Grizzlies

MISSOULA — While Montana's men's basketball season ended sooner than the program would've liked, it was still a banner year for head coach Travis DeCuire.

In his eighth year at the helm of the UM men's program, DeCuire checked off a number of milestones as his storied time with the Grizzlies continued.

DeCuire and the Griz won 18 games this year, which increased his win total as UM's head coach to 160, putting him solely in second place for all-time wins with the Griz program. During the season, he passed former Griz coaching legends Mike Montgomery and Wayne Tinkle on the way. George Dahlberg holds the all-time wins record at 221 victories.

Montana's home victory over Eastern Washington on Jan. 29 was also DeCuire's 100th Big Sky Conference victory, making him the second fastest coach to reach that milestone.

Prior to all of that, because of that success under DeCuire during his time in Missoula, Montana quietly extended his contract with the university, according to public records obtained by MTN Sports.

DeCuire's previous contract was set to expire on June 30, 2022. However, DeCuire signed his new deal on Dec. 9, 2021. UM athletic director Kent Haslam, President Seth Bodnar and legal counsel Lucy France all signed the contract on Dec. 13, and Commissioner Clay Christian signed on Dec. 16.

DeCuire's new extension went into effect Oct. 1 and runs through June 30, 2025.

DeCuire's base salary increased to $185,711 from $180,000 in his previous deal. If he remains employed by UM on July 1 of every year of the contract, he'll receive a retention bonus of $50,000.

Similar to most contracts, DeCuire's is incentive-laden based on the team's performance both on the court and in the classroom. Each of these incentives mirror what DeCuire's previous deal held.

If each academic year the team achieves a GPA between 2.90-2.99, DeCuire receives a $2,000 bonus and each assistant coach earns $500. If the GPA is between 3.00-3.09, DeCuire earns $3,000 and each assistant earns $750. If the GPA is 3.10 or above, DeCuire earns $4,000 and each assistant earns $1,000.

If the program maintains a four-year academic progress rate score of at least 950 as determined by the most recently available NCAA APR report, DeCuire earns $2,500 and each assistant earns $500.

If the program maintains a graduation success rate that is equal to or higher than the overall Division I men's basketball GSR rate, DeCuire earns $5,000 and each assistant earns $1,000.

If the most current APR report shows no "0-for-2" men's basketball student-athletes, DeCuire earns $1,000 and each assistant earns $250.

If season attendance based on season tickets sold is 1,600, DeCuire earns $2,500 and he earns an extra $1,000 for every 100 more tickets up to 2,200.

If DeCuire attends all reasonably requested UM athletics and GSA functions, he earns $30,000.

If he wins Big Sky Conference coach of the year, DeCuire earns $5,000.

If UM finishes the season as conference champs or co-champs, DeCuire earns $5,000 and each assistant coach earns $2,500.

If UM wins the conference tournament or is selected to the NCAA Tournament, DeCuire earns $15,000 and each assistant earns $5,000.

If UM is selected to the NIT, DeCuire earns $5,000 and each assistant earns $2,500.

If UM advances to the NIT "Final Four," DeCuire earns $5,000 and each assistant earns $2,500.

If UM wins the NIT, DeCuire earns $5,000 and each assistant earns $2,500.

If UM plays in the first four of the NCAA Tournament, DeCuire earns $5,000 and each assistant earns $2,500.

If UM plays in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, DeCuire earns $15,000 and each assistant earns $7,500.

If UM wins a second round game, a Sweet 16 game, an Elite 8 game, a Final Four game or the national championship, DeCuire earns $25,000 per win while each assistant earns $12,500 per win.

One change to DeCuire's contract is guaranteed games and the money they draw. DeCuire's previous contract required him to generate $86,000 a year in guaranteed game revenue. Money after that went to DeCuire and his assistants as bonuses. After the first $86,000, the next $120,000 would go to DeCuire, with the next $30,000 going to his assistants. After that, the next $100,000 would go to DeCuire, with the following $15,000 going to the assistants. After that, any remaining revenue would go back to the athletic department.

In his new deal, the first $85,000 goes to DeCuire as a bonus from guaranteed games, with the next $45,000 going to his assistants. After that, another $80,000 goes to DeCuire, and everything after that goes back to the athletic department.

Montana earned $205,000 in guaranteed game revenue in 2021-22 with games against Oregon, Mississippi State and Santa Clara. The Griz earned $255,000 in 2020-21 and $355,000 in 2019-20.

If DeCuire is relieved of his duties by the university, it shall pay the lesser of $250,000 or the amount equal to the pro-rated portion of his base salary and benefits remaining unpaid under the contract.

Were DeCuire to leave before the contract ended for any reason other than "retirement, death, disability or incapacity," UM will receive liquidated damages between the lesser of $250,000 or the amount equal to the pro-rated portion of the base salary remaining under the contract.

The Griz went 18-14 this past season and went 11-9 in Big Sky Conference play. They were ousted in the quarterfinal round of the Big Sky Tournament by Weber State.

DeCuire's all-time record at UM is 160-98 and he is 103-45 in Big Sky games. Montana has made two trips to the NCAA Tournament with DeCuire as head coach and the Grizzlies have won the regular-season conference title three times.