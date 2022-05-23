Clint May resigns as UM cross country and track and field coach, accepts job at Florence

MISSOULA — Montana head cross country and track and field coach Clint May has resigned from the school and is headed back to the high school coaching ranks.

After three years as the head cross country coach at UM and two years of the track programs, May resigned from the Griz last week and has accepted the head coaching position for the inaugural cross country program at Florence-Carlton High School.

Both Florence-Carlton High School and UM confirmed the news with MTN Sports on Monday afternoon.

May, a former college runner at Montana State, returns to the high school ranks where he saw unparalleled success at Bozeman High School in the mid-2000s. May served as an assistant cross country coach for 11 years for the Hawks and became the head coach in 2005. For the next 10 years he led Bozeman's cross country programs as the Hawks won nine girls and nine boys state team titles during his run. Those runs under May kicked off stretches where Bozeman's boys won state titles from 2008-2019 while the girls won championships from 2007-2017.

In 2016, May moved on to the college ranks and accepted the head coaching job at NCAA Division III Southern Virginia University where he led the cross country and track and field programs before coming to UM in 2019. He served as an assistant track coach for the Grizzlies and was moved into an interim head coaching role in 2021 before being moved into the position permanently.

Florence will have its own cross country program this coming fall for the first time after competing in a co-op with Missoula Big Sky the past decade.

"Our new program should be a good fit for him to build up," Florence athletic director Scott Stiegler told MTN Sports. "With his proven success at the high school level, I look forward to seeing where we go with our new program."