Former Montana wide receiver Gabe Sulser transferring to University of Texas football team

MISSOULA — From the Big Sky to the Big 12, Gabe Sulser is taking his talents to the Lone Star State.

Sulser told MTN Sports on Thursday afternoon that he is transferring to the University of Texas to continue his college football career after Sulser announced his transfer from the Montana football team last Thursday.

Sulser will join the Longhorns as a grad transfer with two years of eligibility remaining.

"I reached out to them when I got into the portal and they were willing to give me a chance," Sulser told MTN Sports. "I'm extremely thankful for the opportunity and ready to get down there and get to work."

Sulser, a Billings Senior graduate and the 2017 Gatorade Player of the Year, spent four years at Montana as a slot receiver and return specialist. Sulser caught 35 passes or 414 yards and five touchdowns in his time with the Grizzlies and added 11 rushing attempts for 165 yards and one more score. As a return specialist, Sulser racked up 218 career punt return yards and 115 kick return yards.

Texas is one of the largest college sports brands in the United States. The FBS program, which is coached by Steve Sarkisian, went 5-7 last year. Former Montana State head coach Jeff Choate is currently the co-defensive coordinator and inside linebackers coach for the Longhorns.