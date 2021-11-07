FULL HIGHLIGHTS: No. 10 Montana shuts out Northern Colorado

GREELEY, COLO. — The No. 10 Montana Grizzlies (7-2, 4-2 Big Sky Conference) won their third straight game with a 35-0 shutout over Northern Colorado (3-7, 2-5) on Saturday afternoon.

Cam Humphrey started at quarterback for the first time since getting injured against Eastern Washington on Oct. 2. He finished the game 19 for 25 for 233 yards and threw for three scores. He also ran for a 20-yard touchdown where he dove across the goal line and took a big hit but scored to give Montana a 14-0 lead in the first quarter.

Humphrey threw his first touchdown to Cole Grossman, who scored his fourth touchdown in five games. Humphrey then found Samuel Akem for a 42-yard touchdown in the second quarter and a 17-yard score in the third quarter. Akem finished with three catches for 72 yards while Mitch Roberts led the Grizzlies with seven catches for 74 yards and Grossman added three receptions for 49 yards. Junior Bergen earned the start at running back again and finished with eight carries for 64 yards.

Akem's two touchdowns give him 27 in his career with the Grizzlies, which moves him into sole possession of second place on the all-time receiving touchdowns list at Montana, trailing only Marc Mariani who had 29. He also moved into eighth place in career receiving yards with 2,495 and sixth in career receptions with 177.

The Griz offense finished with 389 yards total even down some more players. Right tackle Dylan Cook and center AJ Forbes didn't play, so Brandon Casey started at right tackle while Moses Mallory was moved from right guard to center, and Kordell Pillans started at right guard. Skyler Martin also saw time at right guard as well. Humphrey was sacked five times in the game.

Defensively Montana allowed just 245 total yards. Justin Ford picked off his seventh interception of the year in as many games on Northern Colorado's first drive, which the Griz offense turned into its first score. Alex Gubner forced a fumble in the third quarter that Braxton Hill recovered which led to a touchdown run by Isiah Childs that put the Grizzlies up 35-0. The Griz held UNC to just 3 for 16 on third down conversions. Robby Hauck led the Grizzlies with 10 total tackles while Jace Lewis added nine. UM had six tackles for loss, two of which were by RJ Nelson.

For full highlights from Saturday's game, check out the video above.