Griz postgame: Bobby Hauck, Clifton McDowell, Corbin Walker break down win over Idaho State

MISSOULA — The No. 18 Montana Grizzlies used a run-heavy attack to top Idaho State 28-20 on Saturday at Washington-Grizzly Stadium as UM bounced back from last week's loss to Northern Arizona.

The win improves UM to 4-1 on the season as they also got their first Big Sky Conference win as well to improve to 1-1 in league play. ISU fell to 1-4 and 1-1.

PHOTOS: NO. 18 MONTANA HOLDS OFF IDAHO STATE

After the game, UM head coach Bobby Hauck, senior quarterback Clifton McDowell and senior cornerback Corbin Walker met with the media to discuss their victory over the Bengals.

To see the entire press conference, check out the video above.