Griz postgame: Bobby Hauck, Ryder Meyer, Eli Gillman break down win over Butler

MISSOULA — The No. 14 Montana Grizzlies defeated the Butler Bulldogs 35-20 on Saturday afternoon at Washington-Grizzly Stadium.

UM started the season off 1-0 with the victory as the Grizzlies battled back and forth with Butler until pulling away in the second half.

PHOTOS: NO. 14 MONTANA GRIZZLIES TOP BUTLER BULLDOGS

UM head coach Bobby Hauck, junior safety Ryder Meyer and freshman running back Eli Gillman met with the media after the game to discuss Montana's victory. For the full press conference, check out the video above.