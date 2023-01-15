Montana Grizzlies again bounce back, top Idaho State by 29

MISSOULA — From start to finish, the Montana Grizzlies were in control against the Idaho State Bengals on Saturday evening as UM topped ISU 84-55 in front of 3,543 fans at Dahlberg Arena.

Josh Bannan put together a double-double with 10 points and 14 rebounds for the Griz and led them in assists with five. Brandon Whitney scored 18 to lead everyone as UM shot 54.9% from the floor and went 13 for 27 from distance.

Aanen Moody added 15 points and Dischon Thomas poured in 13 as the Grizzlies improved to 9-9 overall and 3-3 in Big Sky Conference play.

This win comes after UM dropped a last-second heartbreaker to Weber State on Thursday, and afterwards head coach Travis DeCuire challenged his team to "play the right way for 40 minutes," after inconsistent performances were the storyline behind their first five conference games.

On Saturday, the team seemed to take that to heart as they held ISU (6-12, 3-2) to 33.9% shooting to pair with their own offensive outburst. The Grizzlies out-rebounded the Bengals by 18 and had 16 assists as they made the extra pass to find the open look. Thomas hit a 3-pointer with 6:18 left in the first half to make it 27-17 Montana, and the Grizzlies led by double-digits the rest of the way.

UM has another quick turnaround as they get set for a rematch with Eastern Washington on Monday. The Eagles (11-7, 5-0) beat Montana 87-80 to open league play back on Dec. 29.

This story will be updated.