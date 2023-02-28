Montana Lady Griz snap three-game losing streak with win over Idaho to close regular season

MISSOULA — Five players scored in double figures for the Montana Lady Griz and UM held off Idaho 85-82 on Monday evening at Dahlberg Arena. The Lady Griz snapped their three-game losing streak and ended the regular season with a win.

Sammy Fatkin scored 21 points and grabbed 12 rebounds while Dani Bartsch also had a double-double of 11 points and 12 boards. Carmen Gfeller poured in 18 points and Gina Marxen and Mack Konig each added 11 for Montana (14-15, 10-8 Big Sky).

With the win, the Lady Griz secured a first-round bye at the Big Sky tournament in Boise, Idaho, and won't play until next Monday, March 6.

UM shot 47.1% from the field in the game and 11 for 25 from three. The Lady Griz also out-rebounded Idaho 43 to 36.

Beyonce Bea led the Vandals (13-16, 9-9 Big Sky) with 40 points in the win.

Kalispell native Tiana Johnson, a Flathead High graduate and sixth-year senior, was honored before the game at Dahlberg Arena. Johnson finished with nine points and six boards for Idaho. Johnson spent the first four years of her career at Sacramento State before transferring to Idaho where she has been a key part of the Vandal program the last two years.

The Big Sky tournament is next for Montana and Idaho and will run March 4-8 in Boise.