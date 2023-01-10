Montana's Justin Ford accepts invite to play in Hula Bowl

MISSOULA — The Montana Grizzlies have even more representation in the upcoming Hula Bowl this weekend.

UM cornerback Justin Ford accepted his invite to play in the all-star showcase, the Hula Bowl announced on Monday. The game will be played this Saturday in Orlando, Florida.

Montana CB Justin Ford is a big corner with physical attributes. We are excited he is joining us in Orlando. @jacosse_ @MontanaGrizFB @DraftDiamonds are found at the #HulaBowl pic.twitter.com/ErDDOWnJ3V — Hula Bowl (@Hula_Bowl) January 9, 2023

Ford, a native of Concord, North Carolina, was a stalwart on UM's defense for two seasons after joining the Grizzlies from Louisville. Ford led the NCAA in interceptions in 2021 with nine, and in 2022 finished the season with 24 total tackles, two interceptions and seven passes defended. A lockdown corner, Ford was rarely targeted during the season, and rarely gave up a reception when he was.

For his efforts, Ford was a two-time All-American and All-Big Sky Conference player for the Grizzlies. Ford joins UM linebacker Patrick O'Connell as UM's two representatives in the Hula Bowl.

The Hula Bowl serves as one of a number of college all-star games that serves as an opportunity for players to showcase their skills in front of professional scouts.