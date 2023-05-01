Watch Now

Montana's Justin Ford earns mini-camp invite from Baltimore Ravens

James Dobson / MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Justin Ford celebrates a tackle during the Big Sky Conference game against Portland State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, September 24, 2022.
Posted at 1:06 PM, May 01, 2023
MISSOULA — The 2023 NFL Draft is in the books, and post-draft signings are taking place, with one former Grizzly getting picked up late Sunday night.

Former Montana cornerback Justin Ford was invited to the Baltimore Ravens mini-camp on Sunday once the draft concluded. Ford will get an NFL shot to make the Ravens roster with that opportunity.

Ford's shot with Baltimore comes after a decorated career with the Grizzlies. Ford transferred to Montana from Louisville in 2020 and was a two-time All-American the past two seasons for the Grizzlies. Ford was also a two-time all-Big Sky selection.

In his career he had 11 interceptions with Montana, including nine in 2021 which led all NCAA Division I football players.

Ford is the second Grizzly to earn an NFL shot over the weekend, and he joins former UM linebacker Patrick O'Connell, who was signed by the Seattle Seahawks.

