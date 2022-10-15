Watch Now

Photos: Idaho shocks No. 3 Montana

Photos from Montana and Idaho's Big Sky Conference football game in Missoula on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.

University of Montana senior Lucas Johnson (7) scores a touchdown on a quarterback sneak during the Big Sky Conference game against the University of Idaho at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, October 15, 2022.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Mitch Roberts (80) scores a touchdown during the Big Sky Conference game against the University of Idaho at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, October 15, 2022.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Marcus Welnel (37) makes a tackle during the Big Sky Conference game against the University of Idaho at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, October 15, 2022.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana junior Nash Fouch (4) celebrates a tackle for a loss of yards during the Big Sky Conference game against the University of Idaho at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, October 15, 2022.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Patrick O'Connell (58) and junior Levi Janacaro (36) make a sack during the Big Sky Conference game against the University of Idaho at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, October 15, 2022.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana sophomore Junior Bergen (5) celebrates a touchdown with junior center AJ Forbes (57) during the Big Sky Conference game against the University of Idaho at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, October 15, 2022.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana sophomore Keelan White (6) makes a reception during the Big Sky Conference game against the University of Idaho at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, October 15, 2022.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Patrick O'Connell (58) celebrates a sack during the Big Sky Conference game against the University of Idaho at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, October 15, 2022.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Patrick O'Connell (58) makes a tackle during the Big Sky Conference game against the University of Idaho at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, October 15, 2022.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana junior Trajon Cotton (3) makes a tackle during the Big Sky Conference game against the University of Idaho at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, October 15, 2022.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana sophomore Xavier Harris (13) runs the ball during the Big Sky Conference game against the University of Idaho at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, October 15, 2022.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Mitch Roberts (80) fights to keep the ball during the Big Sky Conference game against the University of Idaho at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, October 15, 2022.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana junior Tyler Flink (54) tries to pull in an onside kick against Idaho's Hayden Hatten (80) during the Big Sky Conference game against the University of Idaho at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, October 15, 2022.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Malik Flowers (19) breaks the all-time school kick return record during the Big Sky Conference game against the University of Idaho at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, October 15, 2022.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana junior Levi Janacaro (36) celebrates a tackle for a loss of yards during the Big Sky Conference game against the University of Idaho at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, October 15, 2022.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Lucas Johnson (7) throws a pass during the Big Sky Conference game against the University of Idaho at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, October 15, 2022.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana mascot Monte celebrates a touchdown during the Big Sky Conference game against the University of Idaho at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, October 15, 2022.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana sophomore Aaron Fontes (14) hurdles a defender during the Big Sky Conference game against the University of Idaho at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, October 15, 2022.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana junior Garrett Graves (5) makes a tackle during the Big Sky Conference game against the University of Idaho at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, October 15, 2022.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Patrick O'Connell (58) makes an interception during the Big Sky Conference game against the University of Idaho at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, October 15, 2022.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Nico Ramos (83) kicks the ball during the Big Sky Conference game against the University of Idaho at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, October 15, 2022.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Patrick O'Connell (58) returns an interception during the Big Sky Conference game against the University of Idaho at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, October 15, 2022.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana sophomore Jacob McGourin (92) makes a stop during the Big Sky Conference game against the University of Idaho at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, October 15, 2022.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana junior Corbin Walker (8) breaks up a pass during the Big Sky Conference game against the University of Idaho at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, October 15, 2022.James Dobson/MTN Sports
Idaho's Ricardo Chavez (1) kicks an extra point kick during the Big Sky Conference game against the University of Montana at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, October 15, 2022.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana sophomore Xavier Harris (13) breaks a tackle during the Big Sky Conference game against the University of Idaho at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, October 15, 2022.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Lucas Johnson (7) throws a pass during the Big Sky Conference game against the University of Idaho at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, October 15, 2022.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Mitch Roberts (80) gains some yards during the Big Sky Conference game against the University of Idaho at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, October 15, 2022.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana junior Alex Gubner (99) and sophomore Jacob McGourin (92) make a tackle during the Big Sky Conference game against the University of Idaho at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, October 15, 2022.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana sophomore Cole Grossman (11) tries to reel in a high pass during the Big Sky Conference game against the University of Idaho at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, October 15, 2022.James Dobson/MTN Sports
The University of Montana special teams unit scrambles for an onside kick during the Big Sky Conference game against the University of Idaho at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, October 15, 2022.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana junior Marcus Knight (21) gains some yards during the Big Sky Conference game against the University of Idaho at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, October 15, 2022.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana junior Marcus Knight (21) catches the ball for a first down during the Big Sky Conference game against the University of Idaho at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, October 15, 2022.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana sophomore Junior Bergen (5) returns a punt during the Big Sky Conference game against the University of Idaho at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, October 15, 2022.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana sophomore Junior Bergen (5) makes a catch during the Big Sky Conference game against the University of Idaho at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, October 15, 2022.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Marcus Welnel (37) makes a sack during the Big Sky Conference game against the University of Idaho at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, October 15, 2022.James Dobson/MTN Sports
