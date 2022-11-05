Photos: No. 16 Montana blows past Cal Poly in snow bowl

Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

University of Montana senior Lucas Johnson (7) throws the ball during the Big Sky Conference game against Cal Poly at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, November 5, 2022. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana sophomore Jacob McGourin (92) gets a tackle during the Big Sky Conference game against Cal Poly at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, November 5, 2022. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana sophomore Nick Ostmo (26) breaks a tackle during the Big Sky Conference game against Cal Poly at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, November 5, 2022. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana freshman Jace Klucewich (39) lets out a yell after a tackle for a loss during the Big Sky Conference game against Cal Poly at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, November 5, 2022. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Marcus Welnel (37) leaves the tunnel before the Big Sky Conference game against Cal Poly at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, November 5, 2022. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana sophomore Cole Grossman (11) gains some yardage during the Big Sky Conference game against Cal Poly at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, November 5, 2022. James Dobson/MTN Sports

The University of Montana defense makes a stop during the Big Sky Conference game against Cal Poly at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, November 5, 2022. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Lucas Johnson (7) avoids a tackle during the Big Sky Conference game against Cal Poly at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, November 5, 2022. James Dobson/MTN Sports

The University of Montana defensive line makes a stop during the Big Sky Conference game against Cal Poly at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, November 5, 2022. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Marcus Knight (21) breaks a tackle during the Big Sky Conference game against Cal Poly at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, November 5, 2022. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana sophomore Ryan Simpson (4) scores a touchdown during the Big Sky Conference game against Cal Poly at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, November 5, 2022. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Lucas Johnson (7) throws a pass during the Big Sky Conference game against Cal Poly at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, November 5, 2022. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana sophomore Nick Ostmo (26) scores a touchdown run during the Big Sky Conference game against Cal Poly at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, November 5, 2022. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana sophomore Nick Ostmo (26) scores a touchdown run during the Big Sky Conference game against Cal Poly at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, November 5, 2022. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana sophomore Nick Ostmo (26) gains some yards during the Big Sky Conference game against Cal Poly at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, November 5, 2022. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana sophomore Nick Ostmo (26) runs the ball during the Big Sky Conference game against Cal Poly at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, November 5, 2022. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana sophomore Isiah Childs (28) breaks away from the defense during the Big Sky Conference game against Cal Poly at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, November 5, 2022. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana sophomore Kris Brown (12) scrambles out of the pocket during the Big Sky Conference game against Cal Poly at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, November 5, 2022. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana sophomore Isiah Childs (28) pushes past the defense for a rushing touchdown during the Big Sky Conference game against Cal Poly at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, November 5, 2022. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana sophomore Noah Kashmitter (69) gets a tackle during the Big Sky Conference game against Cal Poly at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, November 5, 2022. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Marcus Knight (21) breaks a tackle during the Big Sky Conference game against Cal Poly at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, November 5, 2022. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana sophomore Nick Ostmo (26) makes a 14-yard run during the Big Sky Conference game against Cal Poly at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, November 5, 2022. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana sophomore Xavier Harris (13) leaps over defenders during the Big Sky Conference game against Cal Poly at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, November 5, 2022. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana mascot Monte plays in the snow during the Big Sky Conference game against Cal Poly at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, November 5, 2022. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Mitch Roberts (80) breaks away from the defense during the Big Sky Conference game against Cal Poly at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, November 5, 2022. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana sophomore Nick Ostmo (26) scores a touchdown during the Big Sky Conference game against Cal Poly at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, November 5, 2022. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana sophomore Nick Ostmo (26) plays in the snow after a big gain during the Big Sky Conference game against Cal Poly at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, November 5, 2022. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana sophomore Nick Ostmo (26) celebrates a touchdown during the Big Sky Conference game against Cal Poly at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, November 5, 2022. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana sophomore Xavier Harris (13) catches the ball during the Big Sky Conference game against Cal Poly at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, November 5, 2022. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana sophomore Xavier Harris (13) celebrates a touchdown during the Big Sky Conference game against Cal Poly at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, November 5, 2022. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Jayden Dawson (2) breaks up a catch during the Big Sky Conference game against Cal Poly at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, November 5, 2022. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana sophomore Junior Bergen (5) carries the ball during the Big Sky Conference game against Cal Poly at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, November 5, 2022. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Malik Flowers (19) breaks a tackle during the Big Sky Conference game against Cal Poly at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, November 5, 2022. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Lucas Johnson (7) throws a touchdown pass during the Big Sky Conference game against Cal Poly at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, November 5, 2022. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana sophomore Keelan White (6) celebrates a touchdown during the Big Sky Conference game against Cal Poly at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, November 5, 2022. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Marcus Welnel (37) celebrates an interception during the Big Sky Conference game against Cal Poly at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, November 5, 2022. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Mitch Roberts (80) makes a reception for a touchdown during the Big Sky Conference game against Cal Poly at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, November 5, 2022. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Trajon Cotton (3) makes a tackle for a loss of yards during the Big Sky Conference game against Cal Poly at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, November 5, 2022. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana sophomore Nick Ostmo (26) runs the ball during the Big Sky Conference game against Cal Poly at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, November 5, 2022. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Eli Alford (91) makes a sack during the Big Sky Conference game against Cal Poly at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, November 5, 2022. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Lucas Johnson (7) scrambles out of the pocket during the Big Sky Conference game against Cal Poly at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, November 5, 2022. James Dobson/MTN Sports

Prev 1 / Ad Next