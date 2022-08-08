Picked to win the Big Sky Conference, Griz football officially opens fall camp

MISSOULA — Football is officially back in Missoula as the Montana Grizzlies kicked off their 2022 fall camp with expectations once again through the roof for the upcoming campaign.

The Grizzlies open the season ranked No. 3 in the Stats Perform preseason polls as they began camp at Dornblaser Field on Monday.

Photos: Montana Grizzlies kick off 2022 fall football camp

Montana was picked to win the Big Sky Conference in the media and coaches polls.

The Griz have a quarterback competition to watch this season between Kris Brown and Lucas Johnson as a key story-line.

Plus, the Griz are hoping to return some key players at running back in Marcus Knight and Nick Ostmo, but another position to watch will be offensive line as UM lost a lot of experience at that position.

Defensively, the Griz hope to continue last year's momentum with four preseason all-league picks on that side of the ball. Plus, the Grizzlies brought a number of FBS transfers into the fold over the summer who are expected to contribute.

A lot is expected of the Griz this year, and head coach Bobby Hauck is ready to show what Montana has to offer.

"These guys have been working all summer so this is a continuation of our prep for the first game and everybody will be excited to be out here," Hauck said. "We'll see if we can be excited in about two weeks. It's nice to be recognized as a team that's probably got a chance to have a pretty good season. I'm excited to watch our team get ready for that and then I'll be excited to keep score here come September."

Montana will practice for three weeks before wrapping up fall camp and prepping for their season opener at home against Northwestern State on Sept. 3.

