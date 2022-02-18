Former Montana State Bobcat and NFL vet Mike Person added to Miami Dolphins coaching staff

Mike Person is back in the National Football League.

Only this time, it's from the coaching vantage point.

The Glendive native and former Montana State Bobcat standout has been hired by the Miami Dolphins as an offensive assistant, the team announced on Friday. It will be Person's first crack at coaching in the NFL.

Person was a four-year starter and earned All-America honors as an offensive lineman for the Bobcats where he played from 2006-2010 after graduating from Dawson County High School. He then went on to have a nine-year NFL career, starting with the San Francisco 49ers who drafted him in 2011 in the seventh round.

Person, who played offensive guard and center in the NFL, also played for the Indianapolis Colts, Seattle Seahawks, St. Louis Rams, Atlanta Falcons and Kansas City Chiefs. Person rejoined San Francisco in 2018 and he started for the 49ers as they made a run to Super Bowl LIV in 2020. San Francisco released him after the Super Bowl and Person subsequently retired from playing professionally not long after.

In total, Person played in 73 games in the NFL and started in 48.