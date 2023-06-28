Local NFL stars shape future talent with youth football combine

BOZEMAN — There’s a lot that goes into becoming a professional football player, but performing well at either a pro day or NFL Combine is a vital part.

Hundreds of kids got their first glimpse of what an NFL Combine is all about Tuesday thanks to a few former Bobcats who knows what it takes to get to the next level.

"It’s really cool that they can kind of get a chance to see like okay I need to work on jumping, I have to work on speed and stuff like that, but really I just think the main goal is just to have fun and build that community," New Orleans Saints offensive lineman Lewis Kidd stated.

At Tuesday’s inaugural kids combine, both boys and girls put their skills to the test competing in the same drills NFL players have undergone, such as the 40-yard dash, broad jump and vertical jump. Each attendee also had a combine card to keep track of their progress.

The camp was led by both current and former Bobcats, including Los Angeles Rams linebacker Daniel Hardy and cornerback James Campbell.

“This community did so much for me while I was here, and I always jump for the opportunity to give back – especially with kids," Hardy explained. "They’re some of our biggest fans, biggest supporters, and hopefully, we can inspire them to be future Bobcats.”

Ten-year-old Lucas Burns was very thankful for the opportunity to learn from former Bobcats who are now playing at the professional level.

“I love that Daniel Hardy and Lewis Kidd came out here and spent some of their off-season helping us and making us better football players, so we can hopefully be at that next level too," Burns shared.

However, camp goers were in for another surprise Tuesday when Troy Andersen came by before heading to Dillon for his youth camp on Wednesday.

Safe to say the kids were excited to see #Falcons LB Troy Andersen at today’s youth football combine 😂#Rams OLB Daniel Hardy, #Saints OL Lewis Kidd, and #Seahawks CB James Campbell were also all in attendance. #MSUBobcatsFB pic.twitter.com/eMxQ1VR3vK — Ashley Washburn (@ashleyjwashburn) June 28, 2023

If your child missed out on Tuesday’s youth combine, the Bobcat Collective is holding another one on Sunday, July 16.