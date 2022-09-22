Watch Now

Montana State football coach Brent Vigen looks back, looks ahead during premiere of Bobcat Insider show

Bobcat Insider, Sept. 22
Posted at 11:58 AM, Sep 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-22 13:58:32-04

In this week's premiere episode of the Bobcat Insider show, Montana State football coach Brent Vigen looks back at last week's visit to Oregon State and looks ahead to the Big Sky Conference opener this Saturday at Eastern Washington. Also, host Ashley Washburn takes you on "The Final Drive" with MSU's Ravi Alston.

