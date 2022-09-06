Montana State's Tricia Binford tabs Chris Mayes as assistant basketball coach

(Editor's note: Montana State Press Release)

BOZEMAN — Montana State women’s head basketball coach Tricia Binford added Chris Mayes to her staff as an assistant coach, the 18th-year head coach announced on Tuesday morning.

Mayes has years of experience coaching, developing and mentoring players throughout Europe, most recently working in England as the Director of Basketball with Team Solent Kestrels and in The Netherlands as Technical Director of BC Triple Threat.

Pre-COVID, Mayes was Head of Development with Club Bàsquet TerrAlfàs Valencia Region in Spain, where he provided individual and team program planning and delivered skill and team development sessions for U16/U18 and EBA competitions.

During that time, he also served as coach/educator in the Dutch Basketball Coaches Association in the Netherlands. As part of the DBCA he was responsible for the implementation and delivery of youth basketball.

“Chris is going to be an outstanding addition to our program,” Binford said. “He is an innovated teacher of the game and his expertise in player development will help our student-athletes take the next step in their play. Chris has worked at all levels from club basketball, national teams, NCAA Division I, Euroleague and NBA and he has developed over 100-plus athletes fulfill their dream of playing at the collegiate level.”

Mayes has also served as head of development with New Heroes den Bosch in the Netherlands, where he directed the development program for youth basketball at the highest level in the country.

He also has an extensive coaching résumé which includes stints as associate head coach, Stella Artois Leuven Bears, Belgium; head assistant coach, Bet First Liege Basket, Belgium; assistant coach, Armenian National Team, Armenia; and assistant head coach, VOO Wolves Pepinster-Verviers, Belgium.

Mayes started his basketball career in 2010 and spent the next five seasons as head of development/sports director at Canarias Basketball Academy in Spain. At Canarias Basketball, he oversaw skill development sessions for all player positions. During his tenure, the academy sent over 90 athletes to play at the NCAA Division I level. Mayes also served as the lead for big-man development and worked with elite U16-23 international players from more than 30 countries.

Off the court, he served as the academy’s academic advisor, while handling marketing and development duties, as well.

“Chris is well connected throughout Europe and that will open some doors for our program,” Binford said. “We’re anxious to get him started as he will play a pivotal role during our preseason practices.”

A native of West Ham in London, he will oversee the Bobcat post players as well as be responsible for international recruiting and Bobcat camps. He graduated from the University of Chichester with a degree in sports coaching science.