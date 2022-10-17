Montana State's Willie Patterson earns Big Sky co-Offensive Player of the Week honors

BOZEMAN — Montana State wide receiver Willie Patterson was tabbed the Big Sky co-Offensive Player of the Week after his career-high performance against Northern Colorado, the conference announced Monday.

The senior hauled in seven receptions for 148 yards while also recording three touchdowns in the Bobcats' 37-14 win over the Bears.

Have yourself a day @wpatterson__ 👏🏼



🔹7 receptions

🔹148 yards

🔹3 touchdowns



Here’s this afternoon’s postgame interview with #11 ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/cetUWQgzFs — Ashley Washburn (@ashleyjwashburn) October 15, 2022

"I think that game just showed his versatility for sure," Bobcats head coach Brent Vigen said during Monday's presser.

Saturday's performance marked several career-highs for Patterson nearly doubling his previous record of 65 yards in a single game.

"We need [Willie Patterson] to be a playmaker," Vigen added. "We need Ravi [Alston] to be a playmaker. We need Clevan [Thomas Jr.] to be a playmaker, and I think by in large that group has done it collectively, and it just so happen this game the opportunity was a little more tilted to Willie, but he made those plays, and the honor was well deserved."

This is the first time Patterson has earned player of the week honors.

Montana State returns home Saturday for a top-five FCS matchup against No. 5 Weber State (6-0, 3-0) with kickoff set for 1 p.m. MT on the CW Montana.