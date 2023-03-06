No. 2 Montana State Bobcats roll past No. 8 Northern Colorado in quarterfinal round

BOISE, Idaho — No. 2 Montana State cruised past No. 8 Northern Colorado 84-73 on Sunday evening at Idaho Central Arena, as the Bobcats advanced to the Big Sky Conference tournament semifinal round for the third straight year.

RaeQuan Battled led MSU with 21 points while Jubrile Belo and Caleb Fuller each added 18 points for the Bobcats (23-9). MSU was in control out of the gates and led 16-2 after just over five minutes of play, and they never looked back.

The Bobcats shot at a 46.6% clip from the field as they led by as much as 27 in the game.

Great Osobor added 15 points for MSU. Belo led the team with eight rebounds and Darius Brown II had eight assists for the Bobcats.

Daylen Kountz led Northern Colorado (12-20) with 27 points and Dalton Knecht added 26 for the Bears who shot 43.1% from the field but committed 16 turnovers.

MSU will play the winner of No. 3 Weber State and No. 6 Sacramento State on Tuesday at 9 p.m. in the semifinal round.

This story will be updated.