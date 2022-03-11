Watch

Photos: Montana State women win Big Sky Conference championship

The Montana State women's basketball team won the Big Sky Conference Tournament championship game on Friday, March 11, 2022 and are headed to the NCAA Tournament.

_DSC3843.jpg
The Montana State women's basketball team defeated Northern Arizona 75-64 in the Big Sky Conference Tournament championship game on Friday, March 11, 2022 at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho. The Bobcats will advance to the NCAA Tournament for first time since 2017. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC3873.jpg
The Montana State women's basketball team defeated Northern Arizona 75-64 in the Big Sky Conference Tournament championship game on Friday, March 11, 2022 at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho. The Bobcats will advance to the NCAA Tournament for first time since 2017. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC2926.jpg
The Montana State women's basketball team defeated Northern Arizona 75-64 in the Big Sky Conference Tournament championship game on Friday, March 11, 2022 at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho. The Bobcats will advance to the NCAA Tournament for first time since 2017. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC3849.jpg
The Montana State women's basketball team defeated Northern Arizona 75-64 in the Big Sky Conference Tournament championship game on Friday, March 11, 2022 at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho. The Bobcats will advance to the NCAA Tournament for first time since 2017. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC3858.jpg
The Montana State women's basketball team defeated Northern Arizona 75-64 in the Big Sky Conference Tournament championship game on Friday, March 11, 2022 at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho. The Bobcats will advance to the NCAA Tournament for first time since 2017. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC3826.jpg
The Montana State women's basketball team defeated Northern Arizona 75-64 in the Big Sky Conference Tournament championship game on Friday, March 11, 2022 at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho. The Bobcats will advance to the NCAA Tournament for first time since 2017. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC3807.jpg
The Montana State women's basketball team defeated Northern Arizona 75-64 in the Big Sky Conference Tournament championship game on Friday, March 11, 2022 at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho. The Bobcats will advance to the NCAA Tournament for first time since 2017. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC3790.jpg
The Montana State women's basketball team defeated Northern Arizona 75-64 in the Big Sky Conference Tournament championship game on Friday, March 11, 2022 at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho. The Bobcats will advance to the NCAA Tournament for first time since 2017. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC3772.jpg
The Montana State women's basketball team defeated Northern Arizona 75-64 in the Big Sky Conference Tournament championship game on Friday, March 11, 2022 at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho. The Bobcats will advance to the NCAA Tournament for first time since 2017. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC3758.jpg
The Montana State women's basketball team defeated Northern Arizona 75-64 in the Big Sky Conference Tournament championship game on Friday, March 11, 2022 at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho. The Bobcats will advance to the NCAA Tournament for first time since 2017. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC3755.jpg
The Montana State women's basketball team defeated Northern Arizona 75-64 in the Big Sky Conference Tournament championship game on Friday, March 11, 2022 at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho. The Bobcats will advance to the NCAA Tournament for first time since 2017. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC3721.jpg
The Montana State women's basketball team defeated Northern Arizona 75-64 in the Big Sky Conference Tournament championship game on Friday, March 11, 2022 at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho. The Bobcats will advance to the NCAA Tournament for first time since 2017. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC3628.jpg
The Montana State women's basketball team defeated Northern Arizona 75-64 in the Big Sky Conference Tournament championship game on Friday, March 11, 2022 at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho. The Bobcats will advance to the NCAA Tournament for first time since 2017. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC3658.jpg
The Montana State women's basketball team defeated Northern Arizona 75-64 in the Big Sky Conference Tournament championship game on Friday, March 11, 2022 at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho. The Bobcats will advance to the NCAA Tournament for first time since 2017. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC3490.jpg
The Montana State women's basketball team defeated Northern Arizona 75-64 in the Big Sky Conference Tournament championship game on Friday, March 11, 2022 at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho. The Bobcats will advance to the NCAA Tournament for first time since 2017. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC3597.jpg
The Montana State women's basketball team defeated Northern Arizona 75-64 in the Big Sky Conference Tournament championship game on Friday, March 11, 2022 at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho. The Bobcats will advance to the NCAA Tournament for first time since 2017. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC3507.jpg
The Montana State women's basketball team defeated Northern Arizona 75-64 in the Big Sky Conference Tournament championship game on Friday, March 11, 2022 at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho. The Bobcats will advance to the NCAA Tournament for first time since 2017. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC3453.jpg
The Montana State women's basketball team defeated Northern Arizona 75-64 in the Big Sky Conference Tournament championship game on Friday, March 11, 2022 at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho. The Bobcats will advance to the NCAA Tournament for first time since 2017. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC3482.jpg
The Montana State women's basketball team defeated Northern Arizona 75-64 in the Big Sky Conference Tournament championship game on Friday, March 11, 2022 at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho. The Bobcats will advance to the NCAA Tournament for first time since 2017. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC3425.jpg
The Montana State women's basketball team defeated Northern Arizona 75-64 in the Big Sky Conference Tournament championship game on Friday, March 11, 2022 at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho. The Bobcats will advance to the NCAA Tournament for first time since 2017. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC3364.jpg
The Montana State women's basketball team defeated Northern Arizona 75-64 in the Big Sky Conference Tournament championship game on Friday, March 11, 2022 at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho. The Bobcats will advance to the NCAA Tournament for first time since 2017. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC3338.jpg
The Montana State women's basketball team defeated Northern Arizona 75-64 in the Big Sky Conference Tournament championship game on Friday, March 11, 2022 at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho. The Bobcats will advance to the NCAA Tournament for first time since 2017. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC3451.jpg
The Montana State women's basketball team defeated Northern Arizona 75-64 in the Big Sky Conference Tournament championship game on Friday, March 11, 2022 at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho. The Bobcats will advance to the NCAA Tournament for first time since 2017. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC3381.jpg
The Montana State women's basketball team defeated Northern Arizona 75-64 in the Big Sky Conference Tournament championship game on Friday, March 11, 2022 at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho. The Bobcats will advance to the NCAA Tournament for first time since 2017. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC3333.jpg
The Montana State women's basketball team defeated Northern Arizona 75-64 in the Big Sky Conference Tournament championship game on Friday, March 11, 2022 at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho. The Bobcats will advance to the NCAA Tournament for first time since 2017. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC3323.jpg
The Montana State women's basketball team defeated Northern Arizona 75-64 in the Big Sky Conference Tournament championship game on Friday, March 11, 2022 at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho. The Bobcats will advance to the NCAA Tournament for first time since 2017. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC3250.jpg
The Montana State women's basketball team defeated Northern Arizona 75-64 in the Big Sky Conference Tournament championship game on Friday, March 11, 2022 at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho. The Bobcats will advance to the NCAA Tournament for first time since 2017. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC3301.jpg
The Montana State women's basketball team defeated Northern Arizona 75-64 in the Big Sky Conference Tournament championship game on Friday, March 11, 2022 at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho. The Bobcats will advance to the NCAA Tournament for first time since 2017. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC3294.jpg
The Montana State women's basketball team defeated Northern Arizona 75-64 in the Big Sky Conference Tournament championship game on Friday, March 11, 2022 at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho. The Bobcats will advance to the NCAA Tournament for first time since 2017. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC3203.jpg
The Montana State women's basketball team defeated Northern Arizona 75-64 in the Big Sky Conference Tournament championship game on Friday, March 11, 2022 at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho. The Bobcats will advance to the NCAA Tournament for first time since 2017. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC3191.jpg
The Montana State women's basketball team defeated Northern Arizona 75-64 in the Big Sky Conference Tournament championship game on Friday, March 11, 2022 at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho. The Bobcats will advance to the NCAA Tournament for first time since 2017. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC3150.jpg
The Montana State women's basketball team defeated Northern Arizona 75-64 in the Big Sky Conference Tournament championship game on Friday, March 11, 2022 at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho. The Bobcats will advance to the NCAA Tournament for first time since 2017. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC3115.jpg
The Montana State women's basketball team defeated Northern Arizona 75-64 in the Big Sky Conference Tournament championship game on Friday, March 11, 2022 at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho. The Bobcats will advance to the NCAA Tournament for first time since 2017. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Photos: Montana State women win Big Sky Conference championship

close-gallery
  • _DSC3843.jpg
  • _DSC3873.jpg
  • _DSC2926.jpg
  • _DSC3849.jpg
  • _DSC3858.jpg
  • _DSC3826.jpg
  • _DSC3807.jpg
  • _DSC3790.jpg
  • _DSC3772.jpg
  • _DSC3758.jpg
  • _DSC3755.jpg
  • _DSC3721.jpg
  • _DSC3628.jpg
  • _DSC3658.jpg
  • _DSC3490.jpg
  • _DSC3597.jpg
  • _DSC3507.jpg
  • _DSC3453.jpg
  • _DSC3482.jpg
  • _DSC3425.jpg
  • _DSC3364.jpg
  • _DSC3338.jpg
  • _DSC3451.jpg
  • _DSC3381.jpg
  • _DSC3333.jpg
  • _DSC3323.jpg
  • _DSC3250.jpg
  • _DSC3301.jpg
  • _DSC3294.jpg
  • _DSC3203.jpg
  • _DSC3191.jpg
  • _DSC3150.jpg
  • _DSC3115.jpg

Share

The Montana State women's basketball team defeated Northern Arizona 75-64 in the Big Sky Conference Tournament championship game on Friday, March 11, 2022 at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho. The Bobcats will advance to the NCAA Tournament for first time since 2017. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
The Montana State women's basketball team defeated Northern Arizona 75-64 in the Big Sky Conference Tournament championship game on Friday, March 11, 2022 at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho. The Bobcats will advance to the NCAA Tournament for first time since 2017. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
The Montana State women's basketball team defeated Northern Arizona 75-64 in the Big Sky Conference Tournament championship game on Friday, March 11, 2022 at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho. The Bobcats will advance to the NCAA Tournament for first time since 2017. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
The Montana State women's basketball team defeated Northern Arizona 75-64 in the Big Sky Conference Tournament championship game on Friday, March 11, 2022 at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho. The Bobcats will advance to the NCAA Tournament for first time since 2017. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
The Montana State women's basketball team defeated Northern Arizona 75-64 in the Big Sky Conference Tournament championship game on Friday, March 11, 2022 at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho. The Bobcats will advance to the NCAA Tournament for first time since 2017. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
The Montana State women's basketball team defeated Northern Arizona 75-64 in the Big Sky Conference Tournament championship game on Friday, March 11, 2022 at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho. The Bobcats will advance to the NCAA Tournament for first time since 2017. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
The Montana State women's basketball team defeated Northern Arizona 75-64 in the Big Sky Conference Tournament championship game on Friday, March 11, 2022 at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho. The Bobcats will advance to the NCAA Tournament for first time since 2017. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
The Montana State women's basketball team defeated Northern Arizona 75-64 in the Big Sky Conference Tournament championship game on Friday, March 11, 2022 at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho. The Bobcats will advance to the NCAA Tournament for first time since 2017. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
The Montana State women's basketball team defeated Northern Arizona 75-64 in the Big Sky Conference Tournament championship game on Friday, March 11, 2022 at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho. The Bobcats will advance to the NCAA Tournament for first time since 2017. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
The Montana State women's basketball team defeated Northern Arizona 75-64 in the Big Sky Conference Tournament championship game on Friday, March 11, 2022 at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho. The Bobcats will advance to the NCAA Tournament for first time since 2017. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
The Montana State women's basketball team defeated Northern Arizona 75-64 in the Big Sky Conference Tournament championship game on Friday, March 11, 2022 at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho. The Bobcats will advance to the NCAA Tournament for first time since 2017. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
The Montana State women's basketball team defeated Northern Arizona 75-64 in the Big Sky Conference Tournament championship game on Friday, March 11, 2022 at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho. The Bobcats will advance to the NCAA Tournament for first time since 2017. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
The Montana State women's basketball team defeated Northern Arizona 75-64 in the Big Sky Conference Tournament championship game on Friday, March 11, 2022 at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho. The Bobcats will advance to the NCAA Tournament for first time since 2017. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
The Montana State women's basketball team defeated Northern Arizona 75-64 in the Big Sky Conference Tournament championship game on Friday, March 11, 2022 at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho. The Bobcats will advance to the NCAA Tournament for first time since 2017. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
The Montana State women's basketball team defeated Northern Arizona 75-64 in the Big Sky Conference Tournament championship game on Friday, March 11, 2022 at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho. The Bobcats will advance to the NCAA Tournament for first time since 2017. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
The Montana State women's basketball team defeated Northern Arizona 75-64 in the Big Sky Conference Tournament championship game on Friday, March 11, 2022 at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho. The Bobcats will advance to the NCAA Tournament for first time since 2017. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
The Montana State women's basketball team defeated Northern Arizona 75-64 in the Big Sky Conference Tournament championship game on Friday, March 11, 2022 at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho. The Bobcats will advance to the NCAA Tournament for first time since 2017. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
The Montana State women's basketball team defeated Northern Arizona 75-64 in the Big Sky Conference Tournament championship game on Friday, March 11, 2022 at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho. The Bobcats will advance to the NCAA Tournament for first time since 2017. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
The Montana State women's basketball team defeated Northern Arizona 75-64 in the Big Sky Conference Tournament championship game on Friday, March 11, 2022 at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho. The Bobcats will advance to the NCAA Tournament for first time since 2017. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
The Montana State women's basketball team defeated Northern Arizona 75-64 in the Big Sky Conference Tournament championship game on Friday, March 11, 2022 at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho. The Bobcats will advance to the NCAA Tournament for first time since 2017. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
The Montana State women's basketball team defeated Northern Arizona 75-64 in the Big Sky Conference Tournament championship game on Friday, March 11, 2022 at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho. The Bobcats will advance to the NCAA Tournament for first time since 2017. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
The Montana State women's basketball team defeated Northern Arizona 75-64 in the Big Sky Conference Tournament championship game on Friday, March 11, 2022 at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho. The Bobcats will advance to the NCAA Tournament for first time since 2017. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
The Montana State women's basketball team defeated Northern Arizona 75-64 in the Big Sky Conference Tournament championship game on Friday, March 11, 2022 at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho. The Bobcats will advance to the NCAA Tournament for first time since 2017. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
The Montana State women's basketball team defeated Northern Arizona 75-64 in the Big Sky Conference Tournament championship game on Friday, March 11, 2022 at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho. The Bobcats will advance to the NCAA Tournament for first time since 2017. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
The Montana State women's basketball team defeated Northern Arizona 75-64 in the Big Sky Conference Tournament championship game on Friday, March 11, 2022 at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho. The Bobcats will advance to the NCAA Tournament for first time since 2017. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
The Montana State women's basketball team defeated Northern Arizona 75-64 in the Big Sky Conference Tournament championship game on Friday, March 11, 2022 at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho. The Bobcats will advance to the NCAA Tournament for first time since 2017. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
The Montana State women's basketball team defeated Northern Arizona 75-64 in the Big Sky Conference Tournament championship game on Friday, March 11, 2022 at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho. The Bobcats will advance to the NCAA Tournament for first time since 2017. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
The Montana State women's basketball team defeated Northern Arizona 75-64 in the Big Sky Conference Tournament championship game on Friday, March 11, 2022 at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho. The Bobcats will advance to the NCAA Tournament for first time since 2017. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
The Montana State women's basketball team defeated Northern Arizona 75-64 in the Big Sky Conference Tournament championship game on Friday, March 11, 2022 at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho. The Bobcats will advance to the NCAA Tournament for first time since 2017. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
The Montana State women's basketball team defeated Northern Arizona 75-64 in the Big Sky Conference Tournament championship game on Friday, March 11, 2022 at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho. The Bobcats will advance to the NCAA Tournament for first time since 2017. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
The Montana State women's basketball team defeated Northern Arizona 75-64 in the Big Sky Conference Tournament championship game on Friday, March 11, 2022 at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho. The Bobcats will advance to the NCAA Tournament for first time since 2017. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
The Montana State women's basketball team defeated Northern Arizona 75-64 in the Big Sky Conference Tournament championship game on Friday, March 11, 2022 at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho. The Bobcats will advance to the NCAA Tournament for first time since 2017. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
The Montana State women's basketball team defeated Northern Arizona 75-64 in the Big Sky Conference Tournament championship game on Friday, March 11, 2022 at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho. The Bobcats will advance to the NCAA Tournament for first time since 2017. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next