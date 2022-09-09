Bobcat Central: Cats gearing up for Morehead State

BOZEMAN — With one game in the books for the MSU Bobcats, MTN's Ashley Washburn takes a look back, and a look ahead in the week’s Bobcat Central report during Montana This Morning with Chet Layman.

Ashley says one bright spot coming from the win over McNeese State in the Gold Rush Game was the strength of the running game. She points to several players making key plays and racking up nice yards in the win. She says one area of work for the Cats this week will be ball protection. A couple of fumbles are things that Coach Brent Vigen will look to eliminate for Game Two on Saturday against Morehead State.

As for the Eagles from Kentucky, Ashley notes that this will be a first-time matchup for the Cats or any other Big Sky Team as a matter of fact. She says Morehead comes in off a week-2 bye - and a week-1 loss to FCS 23rd ranked Mercer. She says the Eagles finished last year 3rd in their conference but lost several key players from that team.

Cats take on the Eagles at Bobcat stadium Saturday with kickoff set for 1:30 pm.

