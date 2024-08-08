Bozeman Olympian: Cameron Wood, BMX racer, returns home from Paris

BOZEMAN — On Tuesday night, folks lined up to get a photo and autograph with Cameron Wood, Bozeman’s very own Olympic BMX racer who just returned home from a trip to Paris.

There was quite a crowd at Gallatin Valley BMX. Local riders and fans lined up to meet Wood, who just returned from Paris after competing in the 2024 Summer Olympics.

“The whole experience was just unbelievable. Surreal. We were around all the other athletes. We were in the village. And there was just an electricity that I've never felt in my entire life” says Wood.

Last Friday, the buzzer went off, and Cameron raced for the gold. Something he’s worked toward his entire life.

“Everything kind of hits you," he says. "All the hard work, everything you’ve sacrificed and dedicated for so long”

Cameron crossed the finish line and placed 5th. Just 0.4 seconds away from winning a medal.

“I did absolutely everything I could. I left everything I had on the track," said Wood. "It’s been a pretty wild journey leading up to Paris, dealing with injuries. I'm really proud of everything that it took to be there in the form I was in. More than anything I’m proud” says Wood.

Cameron says even though he didn’t get the gold this year, he hasn't been discouraged.

“Fortunately, I’m still young. I’m 22 years old. I never really felt like I got to my ceiling just based on dealing with injuries leading up to it. I think things will be different in LA. And I’m going to do everything I can to be back there battling and hopefully go for gold”.

After his long journey from Paris, Cameron made it a priority to head to Bozeman. Where it’s obvious he has tremendous support from hometown fans and fellow riders.

“It’s indescribable. I was once one of those kids and I never forget that. I still remember all of those days looking up to pros when I was a kid and the impact they had on me. I just hope that even if one kid is inspired, and they come out at the track and think ‘Oh well Cameron Wood’s done it before’ that’s really cool to me”.