Danica Patrick to drive pace car at Indy 500

INDIANAPOLIS — Danica Patrick will be making an appearance at the Indianapolis 500 later this month. She will be driving a 2021 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray hardtop convertible as the pace car on May 30.

In 2005, she became the first woman to lead laps in the Indy 500. When she placed third in 2009, it was the highest rank for a woman in the history of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

At this year's event, Patrick will lead the field of 33 cars to the green flag.

She retired from professional driving in 2018.