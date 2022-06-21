Former Purdue basketball star Caleb Swanigan dies at 25

WEST LAFAYETTE — The Purdue men's basketball team is mourning the passing of one of its former players.

The team announced Tuesday that Caleb Swanigan died Monday night. He was 25.

"Our thoughts and prayers to Caleb Swanigan’s family and friends," the team said on its official Twitter account said. "The world lost a gentle soul last night. Love you, Biggie."

According to the Allen County Coroner's Office, he died of natural causes, and the office declined the case as a physician will sign the death certificate.

Swanigan was from Fort Wayne and played basketball for Homestead High School.

As a sophomore at Purdue during the 2016-2017 season, he earned first-team consensus All-American and Big Ten Play of the Year accolades, according to the school. He was a finalist for several other awards.

The Portland Trail Blazers took him in the first round of the NBA draft in 2017.

Andrew Smith at WRTV first reported this story.