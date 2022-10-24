Frontier roundup: Carroll shuts out Rocky; Montana Western hands College of Idaho first loss

HELENA — Jack Prka rushed for two touchdowns and threw another, Carroll’s defense pitched a shutout and the Saints knocked off No. 14 Rocky Mountain College 24-0 on Saturday at Nelson Stadium.

After a scoreless first quarter, Prka accounted for a pair of second-half touchdowns with an 8-yard run and a 6-yard pass to Jaden Harrison as Carroll took a 13-0 advantage. After halftime, Prka found the end zone on a 2-yard run, and Spencer Berger capped the scoring with a 22-yard field goal later in the third.

The Saints’ defense limited Rocky to just seven first downs and 127 total yards. Rocky QB’s George Tribble and Trent Nobach combined for just nine completions and each threw an interception. The Battlin’ Bears rushing output amounted to just 31 yards.

Jacob Resch and Kaden Gardner each intercepted passes for Carroll’s defense. Rocky was just 2 for 12 on third downs, and the Saints dominated with 44:08 of possession time.

Carroll improved to 5-2 both overall and in the league. Rocky is also 5-2 overall and in the conference.

Elsewhere in the Frontier …

Montana Western 40, No. 7 College of Idaho 35

DILLON — Jon Jund threw for 354 yards and four touchdowns to lead Montana Western to a 40-35 upset of previously undefeated and 7th-ranked College of Idaho.

Jund’s 30-yard TD pass to Trey Mounts with 11:07 left in the game put the Bulldogs ahead for good. It was Mounts’ third touchdown catch of the day. Jund also caught a 16-yard TD pass from Reese Neville in the third quarter as Western took a 34-28 lead.

Mounts finished with nine receptions for 179 yards. Neville had 114 rushing yards on 13 carries, and Colten McPhee also found the end zone on the ground for the Bulldogs.

College of Idaho’s Hunter Gilbert ran for 142 yards and three touchdowns. His 28-yard TD run gave the Yotes a 35-34 advantage at the 12:34 mark of the third quarter.

The Bulldogs’ record is now 4-4 overall and 3-4 in the Frontier. C of I is now 6-0 overall and 6-0 in the league.

No. 24 Montana Tech 45, Southern Oregon 21

BUTTE — Quarterbacks Blake Thelen and Jet Campbell combined for three touchdown passes, Ben Windauer returned an interception for a TD and No. 24 Montana Tech raced past Southern Oregon 45-21.

The Orediggers had three unanswered scoring drives to pull away, as Campbell hit Wyatt Alexander on a 35-yard touchdown throw, Ryan Lowery made a 19-yard field goal and Kaleb Winterburn ran one in from 5 yards out.

Tech won despite a 212-yard rushing performance by Southern Oregon’s Gunner Yates. Yates carried 18 times and scored three touchdowns.

Windauer’s interception return went for 31 yards at the end of the second quarter. Jadyn Downs also picked off a pass for Tech’s defense. The Orediggers also scored on Naoki Harmer's blocked punt, which Clay Fisher returned eight yards to the end zone in the first half.

The Orediggers improved to 5-2 overall and in the league. Southern Oregon’s overall and league records now sit at 3-3.

Eastern Oregon 37, MSU-Northern 0

LA GRANDE, Ore. — Montana State-Northern’s season-long struggles continued with a 37-0 loss at Eastern Oregon.

The teams both came into the game winless with matching 0-6 conference records. Eastern Oregon was 0-7 overall. But EOU overcame three turnovers and limited Northern’s offense just 28 total yards, including a rushing total of minus-43 yards.

Carson Bohning threw two touchdown passes for Eastern Oregon. Fellow QB Parker Robinson also threw a TD pass. Willie Camp, Malachi Spurrier and Jonah Blackham each had touchdown receptions.

Aiden Patterson and Robinson ran for touchdowns for EOU. Patterson finished with 104 rushing yards.

