Houston NCAA sprinting champ Cameron Burrell dead at age 26

HOUSTON (AP) — Former NCAA national champion sprinter Cameron Burrell has died.

He was 26.

The University of Houston, where he starred from 2013-2018, announced his death.

The school said he died on Monday but did not provide any details.

Leroy Burrell, Burrell's father, released a statement through the school.

"My family is extremely saddened with the loss of our son, Cameron, last night. We are going through profound sorrow and ask that all of our friends, extended University of Houston family, and the track and field community in the U.S. and abroad allow us to gather with our closest family and friends," Leroy Burrell said in the statement. "We are profoundly grief-stricken and thank everyone for the outpouring of prayers and support. We will forward more information when it is available."

According to the Associated Press, Leroy Burrell is a former Olympic gold medal sprinter and coaches Houston’s track team.

Burrell won the national title in the 100 meters in 2018 in Eugene, Oregon, and won a second national title with his team that season by running the anchor leg of the team's 4x100-meter relay.

Along with his father, Burrell is survived by his mother, Olympic gold medalist Michelle Finn-Burrell, and brothers Joshua and Jaden.