How can you watch the MSU Bobcats vs. NDSU Bison game?

GREAT FALLS — How can you watch Saturday's FCS championship game between the MSU Bobcats and NDSU Bison? It's the first time MSU has been to the title game since 1984, when the Bobcats won it all.

The game will be broadcast from Frisco, Texas, on ESPN2 starting at 10 a.m. (Montana time) on Saturday, January 8, 2022.

But if you don't have ESPN2, you can likely find a watch party at a sports bar/restaurant.

The Montana State University Alumni Foundation website says : "Find an official Bobcat Watch Party in your local community! If you can't make it to the stadium, arena or court on game-day, cheer on the 'Cats from afar at an official Bobcat Watch Party near you! Watch parties are open to all fans including alumni, friends, parents and families."

The site then lists "official" watch parties across Montana and in many states.

In Great Falls, the MSU Alumni Foundation watch party will be at P. Gibson's restaurant and sports bar, located at 1600 Fox Farm Road. P. Gibson's will open at 9 a.m. for the event. The Facebook page says: "We have over 30 large HDTVs with no bad seat in the house!"

The Sting Sports Bar says: "Saturday 10am - during the MSU vs. NDSU game; not only will we be serving delicious drinks and breakfast during the football game...we will be giving away 8 awesome MSU Shirts."

The Celtic Cowboy at 116 1st Avenue South will open at 9:30 am: "We’ll have the game on the big screen and all the TVs."

Other locations in our region include Buffalo Joe's Eatery & Saloon in Dupuyer, and Lewis & Clark Brewing in Helena.

If you want to watch the game, your best bet is to call a restaurant or bar near you to find out if they will be showing the game.