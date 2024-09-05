How to watch the Montana State Bobcats vs. Maine Black Bears

BOZEMAN — After beginning its college football season with two road games, Montana State finally returns to Bobcat Stadium for its 2024 home opener.

Montana State, which is ranked third in the FCS after opening its season with wins at FBS New Mexico and Utah Tech, welcomes the Maine Black Bears to Bozeman for the annual Gold Rush game. Maine started its season last week with a 17-14 win over Colgate.

Kickoff between the Bobcats and Black Bears is scheduled for 6 p.m., and the game will be broadcast by Scripps Sports with Ben Creighton and Ty Gregorak on the call and Grace Lawrence on the sidelines. The broadcast will air on local CBS affiliates across Montana — KBZK in Bozeman, KTVQ in Billings, KXLF in Butte, KRTV in Great Falls, KXLH in Helena and KPAX in Missoula — and will be followed by the Scripps Sports Saturday Showdown Postgame Show.

The game is also available to stream on ESPN+.

The Scripps Sports Saturday Pregame Show will air on the MTN channel, beginning at 4:30 p.m. Learn more about the MTN channel and where to find it.

