Medina Spirit disqualified from Kentucky Derby, Baffert suspended

Medina Spirit has been stripped of winning the 2021 Kentucky Derby.

The colt, who died last year unexpectedly, was officially disqualified Monday by Kentucky racing officials.

Officials also suspended trainer Bob Baffert for 90 days, beginning March 8. His suspension is scheduled to end on June 5.

He was also fined $7,500.

JUST IN 🚨- The late Medina Spirit has been disqualified from his 2021 #Kentucky Derby victory. Trainer Bob Baffert has been suspended 90 days from March 8-June 5, 2022 & fined $7500 If upheld, Mandaloun would be the official winner, giving Brad Cox his first victory in the race pic.twitter.com/TMa7wkUhJC — Josh Berrian (@_joshonair) February 21, 2022

This is the second time in the 147-year history of the Kentucky Derby that a winner was disqualified for a drug infraction.

According to the New York Times, Medina Spirit joins Maximum Security and Dancer’s Image to overturn their Derby victories.

A post-race drug test showed that Medina Spirit tested positive for the banned substance betamethasone.

Following the positive test, Baffert was also suspended from Churchill Downs.

With Medina Spirit's win disqualified, runner-up Mandaloun stands to become the winner.

"Today Churchill Downs recognizes Mandaloun as the winner of the 147thrunning of the Kentucky Derby and extends our congratulations to owner/breeder Juddmonte, trainer Brad Cox and jockey Florent Geroux," Churchill Downs said in a statement. "Winning the Kentucky Derby is one of the most exciting achievements in sports and we look forward to celebrating Mandaloun on a future date in a way that is fitting of this rare distinction."

This story was first reported by WLEX.