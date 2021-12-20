Montana State, Montana combine for 9 on Stats Perform All-America teams

FCS outlet Stats Perform recognized four Montana State and five Montana players on its All-American teams released on Monday.

Montana State senior offensive lineman Lewis Kidd made the offensive first team, while linebacker Troy Andersen made first team defense, as did UM linebacker Patrick O'Connell and cornerback Justin Ford. UM punter Brian Buschini made the special teams first team.

MSU running back Isaiah Ifanse made the second team, as did defensive lineman Daniel Hardy. Montana longsnapper Matthew O'Donoghue made the special teams second team and UM kick returner Malik Flowers made the third team.

The 2021 Stats Perform All-America team has 110 players representing all 15 conferences and 60 schools. The full list can be found below.

2021 STATS PERFORM FCS ALL-AMERICA TEAM

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

QB – Eric Barriere, redshirt senior, 6-1, 210, Eastern Washington

QB – Cole Kelley, redshirt senior, 6-7, 245, Southeastern Louisiana

RB – Quay Holmes, redshirt junior, 6-1, 220, ETSU

RB – Pierre Strong Jr., senior, 5-11, 205, South Dakota State

FB/H-Back – Hunter Luepke, junior, 6-1, 236, North Dakota State

WR – Xavier Gipson, junior, 5-9, 170, Stephen F. Austin

WR – Tyler Hudson, sophomore, 6-2, 195, Central Arkansas

TE – Tucker Kraft, sophomore, 6-5, 255, South Dakota State

OL – P.J. Burkhalter, senior, 6-3, 330, Nicholls

OL – Lewis Kidd, senior, 6-6, 311, Montana State

OL – Trevor Penning, redshirt junior, 6-7, 321, Northern Iowa

OL – Cole Strange, redshirt senior, 6-6, 301, Chattanooga

OL – Cordell Volson, senior, 6-7, 313, North Dakota State

OL – Nick Zakelj, fifth year, 6-5, 325, Fordham

DEFENSE

DL – Jared Brinkman, redshirt senior, 6-2, 290, Northern Iowa

DL – Isaiah Chambers, grad, 6-5, 251, McNeese

DL – James Houston, senior, 6-1, 225, Jackson State

DL – Nate Lynn, redshirt sophomore, 6-3, 265, William & Mary

DL – Devonnsha Maxwell, redshirt junior, 6-2, 296, Chattanooga

LB – Troy Andersen, senior, 6-4, 235, Montana State

LB – Jacob Dobbs, junior, 6-0, 232, Holy Cross

LB – Isaiah Land, redshirt junior, 6-4, 215, Florida A&M

LB – Patrick O'Connell, redshirt junior, 6-2, 225, Montana

LB – Forrest Rhyne, grad, 6-1, 235, Villanova

DB – Markquese Bell, redshirt senior 6-3, 205, Florida A&M

DB – Christian Benford, senior, 6-1, 205, Villanova

DB – Justin Ford, redshirt junior, 6-2, 190, Montana

DB – Darius Joiner, senior, 6-2, 200, Western Illinois

DB – Koby Perry, grad, 6-0, 174, Austin Peay

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK – Ethan Ratke, redshirt senior, 5-10, 186, James Madison

LS – Kyle Davis, redshirt junior, 6-0, 219, James Madison

KR – Rashid Shaheed, senior, 6-0, 180, Weber State

PR – Warren Newman, senior, 5-8, 175, Jackson State

AP – Xavier Shepherd, sophomore, 6-0, 205, Kennesaw State

AP – Montrell Washington, senior, 5-10, 170, Samford

P – Brian Buschini, redshirt freshman, 6-0, 219, Montana

---

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

QB – Cole Johnson, redshirt senior, 6-5, 215, James Madison

QB – Cameron Ward, sophomore, 6-3, 230, UIW

RB – Isaiah Ifanse, junior, 5-10, 202, Montana State

RB – Ramon Jefferson, redshirt junior, 5-10, 215, Sam Houston

FB/H-Back – Logan Kendall, junior, 6-3, 273, Idaho

WR – BJ Byrd, senior, 6-0, 190, Morehead State

WR – Taylor Grimes, junior, 5-11, 190, UIW

WR – Antwane Wells Jr., redshirt freshman, 6-1, 204, James Madison

TE – Kemari Averett, senior, 6-6, 260, Bethune-Cookman

OL – Michael Corbi, senior, 6-3, 335, Villanova

OL – Matthan Hatchie, junior, 6-2, 310 UT Martin

OL – Braxton Jones, redshirt junior, 6-7, 310, Southern Utah

OL – Tre'mond Shorts, redshirt junior, 6-4, 335, ETSU

OL – Colby Thomas, senior, 6-2, 300, Sam Houston

OL – Matt Waletzko, senior, 6-7, 305, North Dakota

DEFENSE

DL – Brevin Allen, senior, 6-4, 265, Campbell

DL – Bryce Carter, redshirt senior, 6-1, 252, James Madison

DL – Daniel Hardy, senior, 6-3, 240, Montana State

DL – Vaughn Taylor Jr., senior, 6-3, 252, Morehead State

DL – Kobie Turner, redshirt senior, 6-3, 290, Richmond

LB – Adam Bock, sophomore, 6-1, 215, South Dakota State

LB – Jack Cochrane, senior, 6-3, 230, South Dakota

LB – Stone Snyder, junior, 6-3, 240, VMI

LB – Jeremiah Tyler, senior, 6-1, 225, Princeton

LB – Tristan Wheeler, redshirt sophomore, 6-2, 228, Richmond

DB – Zy Alexander, freshman, 6-3, 185, Southeastern Louisiana

DB – Montrae Braswell, sophomore, 6-0, 190, Missouri State

DB – Qua Brown, senior, 5-11, 206, Southern Illinois

DB – Decobie Durant, grad, 5-11, 180, South Carolina State

DB – Devin Hafford, senior, 6-1, 210, Tarleton

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK – Matthew Cook, sophomore, 5-11, 180, Northern Iowa

P – Daniel Whelan, senior, 6-6, 221, UC Davis

LS – Matthew O'Donoghue, senior, 6-1, 260, Montana

KR – Isaiah Bolden, junior, 6-2, 205. Jackson State

PR – Jah'Marae Sheread, redshirt junior, 5-7, 175, Florida A&M

AP – Jake Chisholm, junior, 5-9, 191, Dayton

AP – Christian Watson, senior, 6-5, 208, North Dakota State

---

THIRD TEAM

OFFENSE

QB – Aqeel Glass, grad, 6-5, 215, Alabama A&M

QB – E.J. Perry, senior, 6-2, 210, Brown

RB – Malik Grant, junior, 5-7, 200, Sacred Heart

RB – Darius Hale, freshman, 5-11, 215, Central Arkansas

RB – Geno Hess, senior, 5-8, 209, Southeast Missouri

FB/H-Back – Joe Kenny, redshirt senior, 6-2, 253, Rhode Island

WR – Dai'Jean Dixon, senior, 6-4, 200, Nicholls

WR – Dennis Houston, senior, 6-2, 205, Western Illinois

TE – Ryan Miller, redshirt senior, 6-2, 221, Furman

OL – J.D. DiRenzo, grad, 6-6, 315, Sacred Heart

OL – AJ Farris, grad, 6-2, 300, Monmouth

OL – Keenan Forbes, grad, 6-3, 330, Florida A&M

OL – ZeVeyon Furcron, redshirt senior, 6-2, 327, Southern Illinois

OL – David Kroll, grad, 6-7, 315, Delaware

OL – Tristen Taylor, redshirt senior, 6-6, 320, Eastern Washington

DEFENSE

DL – Jahari Kay, senior, 6-2, 260, Sam Houston

DL – Titus Leo, senior, 6-4, 245, Wagner

DL – Shaundre Mims, redshirt senior, 6-0, 276, Charleston Southern

DL – Josiah Silver, freshman, 6-2, 227, New Hampshire

DL – Brayden Thomas, senior, 6-3, 260, North Dakota State

LB – Kelechi Anyalebechi, senior, 6-0, 240, UIW

LB – David Hoage, sophomore, 6-3, 250, Northern Colorado

LB – Jalen Mackie, senior, 6-1, 240, Dartmouth

LB – Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey, redshirt junior, 5-10, 214, James Madison

LB – Tre Walker, junior, 6-1, 235, Idaho

DB – Johnathan Edwards, grad, 6-2, 192, Austin Peay

DB – Zyon McCollum, senior, 6-4, 200, Sam Houston

DB – Davion Ross, sophomore, 5-10, 165, Eastern Kentucky

DB – Michael Tutsie, senior, 5-11, 192, North Dakota State

DB – Kedrick Whitehead, redshirt senior, 5-11, 195, Delaware

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK – Kyle Sentkowski, junior, 6-0, 209, Sacramento State

P – Grant Burkett, redshirt freshman, 6-1, 180, Missouri State

LS – Robert Soderholm, senior, 6-1, 216, VMI

KR – Malik Flowers, redshirt junior, 6-2, 200, Montana

PR – Jayden Price, junior, 6-0, 186, North Dakota State

AP – Jaleel McLaughlin, senior, 5-9, 175, Youngstown State

AP – Jacob Saylors, junior, 5-11, 195, ETSU

