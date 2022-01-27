Montana Tech men's basketball enters NAIA poll for first time in program history

BUTTE — For the first time in program history, the Montana Tech men's basketball team is ranked in the NAIA poll.

The Orediggers (18-5, 7-1) was ranked at No. 20 in the poll which was released on Wednesday. Prior to that, Tech had only received votes.

Tech has won its last four games and seven of the past eight. The Orediggers latest win came over then No. 6 Carroll College on Saturday. The Saints remain ranked but slid six spots to No. 12.

Tech travels to Providence on Thursday and the return home to host MSU-Northern on Saturday.