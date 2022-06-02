Montana Tech's Becca Richtman named Track Athlete of the Year

BUTTE — Montana Tech’s Becca Richtman was named the Women’s Track Athlete of the Year by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) for the 2022 NAIA Outdoor Track & Field season.

Richtman, who hails from Elburn, Illinois, scored 26 points at the NAIA Outdoor Track & Field Championships, winning the 10,000 meters (35:13.93) and finishing second in both the steeplechase (10:22.79) and 5,000 (17:07.18). The Orediggers finished eighth at the national meet.

She scored 40 points at the Frontier Conference Outdoor Championships and was named Track Athlete of the Meet thanks to individual victories in the steeple, 5,000 and 10,000, a runner-up finish in the 800 and was a member of the Orediggers’ runner-up 4×400 relay. Richtman led the Orediggers to their first Frontier Conference Championship in just the first year as a full program.

Member coaches of the USTFCCCA voted on the athlete of the year honors following the conclusion of the NAIA Outdoor Track & Field Championships this past weekend in Gulf Shores, Alabama, but considered performances during both the regular season and NAIA postseason.

Richtman, a senior, concludes her career with the Orediggers with four national championships and 10 All-American honors in cross country, indoor and outdoor track & field. She was the Regional Track Athlete of the Year in indoor track earlier this year helping lead the Orediggers to a sixth place finish at the NAIA Indoor Track & Field Championships.