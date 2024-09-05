Montana Western, Providence climb into top 15 of NAIA volleyball top 25

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Montana Western and the University of Providence climbed into the top 15 and five of the six Frontier Conference volleyball programs at least received votes in the NAIA Women's Volleyball Coaches Top 25 Rating, which was released Wednesday.

After an 8-2 start for Montana Western that featured wins over No. 5 Viterbo and four other teams that received votes in the preseason poll, the Bulldogs climbed two spots from No. 15 to No. 13.

Providence also rose eight spots from No. 23 to No. 15. The Argos finished their weekend at the CSM Labor Day Classic with a win over preseason No. 6-ranked Midland University.

Rocky Mountain College, Montana Tech and Carroll College all received votes.

Frontier Conference matchups begin Sept. 13 for all six programs. Rocky Mountain College takes on Montana Tech in Butte, Providence travels to Helena to face Carroll College, and Montana Western will host MSU-Northern. All three matchups start at 7 p.m.

Northwestern (Iowa) is the new top-ranked team after previous No. 1 Indiana Wesleyan tumbled to No. 7 in this week's rankings. The complete poll is below.

2024 NAIA Women's Volleyball Coaches Top 25 Rating — No. 2

Sept. 4, 2024



RANK

LAST TIME

SCHOOL [FIRST-PLACE VOTES]

RECORD

POINTS

1

2

Northwestern (Iowa) [19]

10-0

590

2

3

Eastern Oregon [2]

8-0

573

3

4

Concordia (Neb.)

7-1

530

4

9

Jamestown (N.D.)

4-0

520

5

10

Southern Oregon

7-0

513

6

13

Oklahoma Wesleyan

11-1

501

7

1

Indiana Wesleyan

7-2

487

8

14

Bellevue (Neb.)

7-2

469

9

12

Corban (Ore.)

4-1

426

10

16

IU Kokomo (Ind.)

8-4

398

11

19

St. Thomas (Fla.)

12-0

393

12

RV

Aquinas (Mich.)

9-1

366

13

15

Montana Western

8-2

328

14

8

Park (Mo.)

4-2

296

15

23

Providence (Mont.)

9-2

292

15

RV

Morningside (Iowa)

11-2

292

17

5

Viterbo (Wis.)

5-6

279

18

7

Columbia (Mo.)

4-5

244

19

18

Central Methodist (Mo.)

3-0

221

20

6

Midland (Neb.)

4-6

215

21

RV

Grace (Ind.)

6-1

204

22

20

Mount Vernon Nazarene (Ohio)

12-0

169

23

RV

Columbia International (S.C.)

10-1

128

24

RV

Marian (Ind.)

9-1

114

25

RV

McPherson (Kan.)

6-2

106



Dropped from the Top 25: Missouri Baptist, Valley City State (N.D.), College of Saint Mary (Neb.), Montana Tech, Ottawa (Kan.), Kansas Wesleyan

Receiving Votes: Missouri Baptist 103, College of Idaho 100, Valley City State (N.D.) 86, Cumberlands (Ky.) 83, Keiser (Fla.) 56, Benedictine (Kan.) 44, Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 32, College of Saint Mary (Neb.) 32, Montana Tech 32, Ottawa (Kan.) 29, Dakota State (S.D.) 19, Nelson (Texas) 17, Our Lady of the Lake (Texas) 15, Benedictine Mesa (Ariz.) 11, Carroll (Mont.) 11, Bethel (Kan.) 10, Hastings (Neb.) 9, Kansas Wesleyan 5, Blue Mountain Christian (Miss.) 5, Mobile (Ala.) 2, Oregon Tech 2.