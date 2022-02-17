NFL hires former Attorney General Loretta Lynch in Flores lawsuit

The National Football League has hired former U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch to defend them against the class-action lawsuit brought by former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores.

Lynch, who was the first Black female attorney general in US history, will team up with Brad Karp, the chairman of Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison, according to Bloomberg.

The Associated Press reported that Karp previously worked for the league in concussion cases.

Earlier this month, Flores sued the league and three teams - the Dolphins, Denver Broncos, and New York Giants - alleging discrimination and racism in hiring practices.

Last month, the Dolphins fired Flores after leading the team to a 24-25 record over three years.

Miami went 9-8 in their second-straight winning season but failed to make the playoffs during his tenure.

According to the lawsuit, after he was fired, Flores claims he interviewed with the Giants for its head coaching position, but they already knew it would hire Brian Daboll, the AP reported.

Flores also alleges that he took part in a "sham" interview with the Broncos in 2019.

In the lawsuit, Flores alleges that Dolphins owner Stephen Ross offered him $100,000 for each loss the team suffered in 2019 so the organization could get a better draft pick in 2020.