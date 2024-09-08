No. 3 Montana State breaks out early, whips Maine 41-24 in Gold Rush opener

BOZEMAN — Big play after big play after big play.

Montana State’s offense was explosive in the first half Saturday and the No. 3-ranked team in the FCS made short work of visiting Maine 41-24 in their “Gold Rush” home opener at Bobcat Stadium.

Scottre Humphrey’s 79-yard rushing touchdown less than four minutes into the game set the tone for MSU, which picked up its third consecutive victory to start the season.

Fellow running back Adam Jones broke open for a 40-yard TD scamper later in the first quarter, and a blocked punt by MSU linebacker Taki Uluilakepa helped the Bobcats build a three-touchdown lead.

Humphrey and Jones each added second-quarter touchdown runs as the Cats jumped ahead 35-0. Humphrey’s was a 6-yard rush and Jones’ was a 19-yard burst.

The Black Bears got on the scoreboard later in the third quarter with a pretty jump-ball throw from QB Carter Peevy to Montigo Moss from 5 yards, but it was too little, too late.

Maine was without linebacker Christian Thomas, who has been suspended indefinitely for a violation of team rules. Thomas was the team’s leading tackler last week.

Turning point: There was no true turning point in this game. The Bobcats came out and scored touchdowns on their first five possessions to put the game out of reach before Maine could even begin to keep pace.

Stat of the game: The Bobcats again flexed their muscles with their running game, led by Humphrey and Jones. Humphrey rushed for 110 yards and two TDs on just four carries, while Jones had 63 yards and a pair of scores on four attempts. As a team, MSU had 344 rushing yards and averaged 9.6 yards a pop.

Bobcat game balls: RBs Scottre Humphrey and Adam Jones (Offense). Humphrey and Jones are proving to be quite the dynamic running back duo, and they were dominant again against Maine. And this is a running back group that also includes Jared White (99 yards on Saturday) and the injured Julius Davis, so the depth is also key.

DE Brody Grebe (Defense). This was a game for second- and third-string players to get their opportunity, but Grebe was his typical self when he was in the game, finishing with two solo tackles, a sack, a pass breakup and two QB hurries.

DB Taki Uluilakepa (Special teams). In the first quarter, Uluilakepa — the brother of MSU linebacker Danny Uluilakepa — came off the edge and blocked a punt that was recovered by teammate Garrett Walchli at the Maine 22.

That led to a 4-yard touchdown pass from QB Tommy Mellott to Ryan Lonergan, and the Bobcats were off and running with a 21-0 advantage.

What's next: Now 3-0, the Bobcats get a chance to catch their breath a bit with a bye this coming week. It is one of two bye weeks for MSU in this 12-game regular season.

Montana State will return to action Sept. 21 with a home game against Mercyhurst of the Northeast Conference. The Lakers, from Erie, Pa., are in their first season in the FCS. It will be the first-ever meeting between the programs.

