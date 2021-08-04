Mother of Olympic silver medalist Raven Saunders has died

The mother of Olympic shot-put silver medalist Raven Saunders has died.

Raven confirmed the news of her mother passing on social media.

"Hoping [sic] off social media for a while to take care of my mental and my family," Raven posted on Twitter. "My mama was a great woman and will forever live through me. My number one guardian angel, I will always and forever love you."

The Charleston Post and Courier reported that Clarissa Saunders died Tuesday in Orlando, where she was attending Olympic watch parties for the families of Team USA athletes.

A cause of death was not disclosed.

Raven won her silver medal on Sunday.

In a joint statement, USA Track and Field and United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee offered their condolences to Raven and her family.

"Her mother leaves behind an incredible legacy in her daughter for who we are so proud and grateful to call our teammate," they said in the statement. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the Saunders family during this difficult time."

After Saunders won the silver medal, she raised her arms above her head to form an "X" with her wrists as she stood on the Olympic stand.