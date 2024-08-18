Rain washes out Billings Scarlets game Saturday at American Legion World Series

SHELBY, N.C. — Wet weather wreaked havoc on the Billings Scarlets at the American Legion World Series on Saturday.

Billings' game against Bossier City, La., was suspended due to rain with one out in the top of the third inning and with the teams locked in a scoreless tie at Keeter Stadium.

The game will resume Sunday at 9 a.m. Mountain time, according to information provided during the ESPN+ live stream.

The start of Saturday's game was originally delayed by about 15 minutes due to lightning in the area. Rain began to fall during the bottom of the second inning and intensified in the top of the third.

Chet Strange / The American Legion The Billings Scarlets wait during a rain delay of a game against Bossier City, La., at the American Legion World Series at Keeter Stadium in Shelby, N.C., on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024.

The teams were pulled off the field after the Scarlets' Kade Vatnsdal popped out to shortstop for the first out of the third. Nolan Berkram was due to bat against Bossier City pitcher Brody Bower at the time of the delay.

Scarlets starting pitcher Drew McDowell retired all six of the batters he faced prior to the interruption. The South Dakota State-bound right-hander had one strikeout and induced two groundouts and three flyouts in two innings on the mound.

Billings' Kyler Northrop has the game's only hit, an infield single in the top of the first off of Bower. The right-handed Bower struck out three and walked one in his 2 1/3 innings of work.

The Scarlets are making Montana's first appearance at the American Legion World Series since 1962. They lost their tournament opener 6-1 against Wilmington, Del., on Thursday night, then had an off day on Friday.

Billings is also scheduled to face Midland, Mich., on Sunday at 11 p.m. Mountain time. The Scarlets must place in the top two of their pool in order to advance to the tournament semifinals, which begin Monday.

All Legion World Series games are available to be streamed on ESPN+.

2024 American Legion World Series

Scores

Thursday, Aug. 15

League City, Texas, 7, Fargo, N.D., 3

Midland, Mich., 3, Bossier City, La., 0

Troy, Ala., 10, Hudson, Mass., 1

Wilmington, Del., 6, Billings Scarlets 1

Friday, Aug. 16

League City, Texas, 4, Hudson. Mass., 2

Fargo, N.D., 5, Troy, Ala., 4

Saturday, Aug. 17

Fargo, N.D., 12, Hudson, Mass., 2

Midland, Mich., 9, Wilmington, Del., 2

Billings Scarlets 0, Bossier City, La., 0 (susp. top 3rd)

Sunday, Aug. 18

Billings Scarlets vs. Bossier City, La., 9 a.m.

Midland, Mich., vs. Billings Scarlets, 11 a.m.

Wilmington, Del., vs. Bossier, City, La, 2 p.m.

Troy, Ala., vs. League City, Texas, 5 p.m.

