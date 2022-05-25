Report: Kaepernick slated to work out with Raiders on Wednesday

LAS VEGAS — Free-agent Colin Kaepernick has reportedly scored a workout with the Las Vegas Raiders.

According to ESPN and NFL Network, Kaepernick, who last played in the NFL in 2016, is scheduled to work out for the team on Wednesday.

News of the workout comes after Raiders owner Mark Davis expressed wanting to bring in the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback for a look, Yahoo! Sports reported.

"A few things on the Kaepernick workout: I'm told it is indeed scheduled for today, and the Raiders had discussed it for a while and put the wheels in motion on Monday," Yahoo! Sports' Charles Robinson tweeted. "And it's a legit look. Not something cursory or owner Mark Davis thumbing his nose at the NFL over Jon Gruden.

In 2018, the Seattle Seahawks flew Kaepernick out to work out for them but then postponed it after refusing to stop kneeling during the national anthem.

Kaepernick was the starting quarterback for the 49ers from 2012 through 2016, even leading the team to the Super Bowl in 2013.

Kaepernick hasn't played since 2017 following his peacefully protesting by kneeling during the national anthem to protest police brutality during the 2016 season.

Last February, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell told reporters that Kaepernick "deserves recognition and appreciation" for bringing up social justice and racism concerns.

Last June, he even apologized for the league not listening to Kaepernick enough and taking his concerns more seriously.