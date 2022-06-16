Watch
Saints star Davenport healing from pinky amputation

Matt Rourke/AP
FILE - New Orleans Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport in waits for a play during the team's NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Nov. 21, 2021, in Philadelphia. Davenport is recuperating from right shoulder surgery last January and multiple offseason surgeries on his pinky, which ultimately resulted in most of its removal. Davenport said he does not expect the amputation to adversely affect his pass rush. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
Posted at 10:35 AM, Jun 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-16 12:35:36-04

New Orleans Saints star Marcus Davenport is healing after getting part of his pinky amputated.

On Wednesday, Davenport told reporters that he had the top portion of his left pinkie finger amputated during the offseason, the Associated Press reported.

Davenport told the AP that he tore ligaments in the finger while playing at UTSA. He's had procedures on the finger throughout his playing career, but in the latest procedure this year he had a plate inserted after breaking one.

An infection occurred which led to the amputation, the news outlet reported.

Davenport, who is entering the final year of his rookie contract, said this won't be a setback.

He's also recovering from right shoulder surgery.

This won't be the first time an NFL player has played without a finger.

The AP reported that free-agent Jason Pierre-Paul lost his right index finger and suffered other hand injuries in a fireworks accident in 2015.

Pierre-Paul has since played six seasons since the injury.

