Saturday football roundup: Power-Dutton-Brady wins in a blowout over Valier

Posted at 11:05 AM, Sep 27, 2021
DUTTON — Power-Dutton-Brady 46, Valier 0

DUTTON-- The Titans of Power-Dutton-Brady proved why they deserve to be on the 6-man's most coveted teams in the state this year despite their one loss to the top-ranked Froid-Medicine Lake.

For their homecoming, John Baringer and Spencer Lehnerz got the party going with a pair of touchdowns for each of them in the first half. With a 30-0 lead at the break, the Titans would continue to cruise as they improve to 4-1 while Valier will drop to 2-3.

Saturday Scores

Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 52, Centerville 6
Froid-Medicine Lake 44, Wibaux 7
Power-Dutton-Brady 46, Valier 0
Valley Christian 40, Hot Springs 36
White Sulphur Springs 77, West Yellowstone 14

