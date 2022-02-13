SCOREBOARD: High school basketball - Feb. 12

Below are scores from high school basketball games played on Saturday, Feb. 12.
High school boys basketball
Bainville 53, Culbertson 39
Baker 69, St. Labre 54
Belgrade 57, Billings West 49
Bigfork 59, Thompson Falls 43
Bridger 63, Roberts 21
Broadus 60, Terry 45
Butte Central 60, Hamilton 47
Cascade 64, Valier 28
Centerville 78, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 52
Chester-Joplin-Inverness 57, Big Sandy 48
Circle 52, Brockton 37
Columbia Falls 51, Whitefish 48
Drummond 59, Darby 43
Fairfield 70, Choteau 36
Fairview 40, Plentywood 34
Frenchtown 74, Florence 60
Froid-Medicine Lake 67, Westby-Grenora 27
Glendive 63, Billings Central 60
Harlowton-Ryegate 49, Broadview-Lavina 42
Heart Butte 94, Simms 50
Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 52, Geraldine-Highwood 41
Joliet 55, Red Lodge 51
Kalispell Flathead 68, Helena 64 (OT)
Kalispell Glacier 48, Helena Capital 34
Laurel 59, Hardin 53
Livingston 61, Lockwood 51
Lustre 60, Dodson 43
Manhattan 46, Big Timber 35
Manhattan Christian 79, Whitehall 44
North Star 62, Turner 49
Park City 62, Fromberg 28
Richey-Lambert 54, Nashua 29
Roundup 63, Forsyth 46
Scobey 40, Wolf Point 39
Shepherd 64, Colstrip 55
Shelby 52, Malta 41
Shields 91, White Sulphur Springs 59
Sidney 54, Miles City 47
St. Ignatius 80, Plains 28
Three Forks 77, Columbus 59
Townsend 62, Jefferson 48
Twin Bridges 56, Philipsburg 45
Victor 42, Lincoln 22
Winnett-Grass Range 49, Roy-Winifred 48
High school girls basketball
Augusta 59, Power 44
Baker 68, St. Labre 9
Bigfork 62, Thompson Falls 45
Big Timber 70, Manhattan 50
Billings Central 54, Glendive 8
Broadview-Lavina 48, Harlowton-Ryegate 40
Browning 68, Polson 38
Centerville 59, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 49
Circle 77, Brockton 23
Chinook 46, Fort Benton 43
Colstrip 62, Shepherd 37
Columbia Falls 37, Whitefish 30
Columbus 47, Three Forks 36
Culbertson 54, Bainville 34
Dodson 46, Lustre 35
Drummond 44, Darby 16
Ennis 55, Harrison-Willow Creek 7
Eureka 60, Troy 3
Florence 50, Frenchtown 32
Gardiner 55, Lima 33
Geraldine-Highwood 49, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 6
Hamilton 57, Butte Central 50
Hardin 99, Laurel 63
Helena Capital 42, Kalispell Glacier 22
Jefferson 62, Townsend 23
Jordan 62, Plevna 27
Kalispell Flathead 40, Helena 34
Lockwood 57, Livingston 20
Malta 57, Shelby 27
Manhattan Christian 54, Whitehall 29
Miles City 58, Sidney 46
North Star 52, Turner 42
Park City 49, Fromberg 15
Philipsburg 38, Twin Bridges 32
Plentywood 58, Fairview 24
Red Lodge 59, Joliet 28
Richey-Lambert 54, Nashua 27
Roberts 62, Bridger 33
Roy-Winifred 60, Winnett-Grass Range 12
Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 74, Frazer 14
Seeley-Swan 65, Hot Springs 37
Shields Valley 47, White Sulphur Springs 33
Simms 63, Heart Butte 48
Westby-Grenora 47, Froid-Medicine Lake 34
Wolf Point 38, Scobey 32